MRS and Ardova filling stations in Lagos have reduced petrol prices to N1,355 per litre from N1,370 and above

AA Rano, Ranoil and other filling stations in Abuja have cut their prices to N1,400 per litre from N1,420

The latest reductions follow Dangote Refinery’s N25 cut in its gantry petrol price to N1,325 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

More Nigerian filling stations have reduced their petrol pump prices as competition intensifies in the country's downstream petroleum market.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that MRS and Ardova filling stations in Lagos have reduced their petrol prices to N1,355 per litre.

Petrol prices drop again as MRS and Ardova cut pump prices Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The latest price represents a reduction from the N1,370 per litre and above previously charged by the affected filling stations.

This means motorists in Lagos can now buy petrol at a lower price as petroleum marketers respond to changes in the cost of locally refined products.

The development is also being seen in Abuja, where AA Rano, Ranoil and other filling stations have reduced their petrol prices to N1,400 per litre from N1,420.

The latest adjustment represents a N20 reduction per litre and adds to a series of recent price cuts by petroleum marketers across the country.

Petrol prices fall across major cities

The latest reductions mean petrol prices at major filling stations in Lagos and Abuja are now ranging from about N1,355 to N1,430 per litre, depending on the location and filling station.

The downward price adjustments follow recent cuts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

NNPC had reduced their petrol prices to N1,370 per litre, putting pressure on other marketers to review their pump prices to remain competitive.

The development is expected to provide some relief for motorists and businesses that have faced high transportation and operating costs following the increase in petrol prices over the past year.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price

The latest reductions followed Dangote Refinery's decision to reduce its gantry petrol price by N25 per litre to N1,325.

The price cut has triggered fresh adjustments across the downstream petroleum market as filling stations respond to lower supply costs and increased competition.

Petrol now sells for as low as N1,355 per litre at selected filling stations in Lagos. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The refinery's growing contribution to Nigeria's domestic fuel supply has also changed the dynamics of the downstream market, with marketers increasingly adjusting pump prices in response to local refinery prices.

Industrial data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that Dangote Refinery supplied the majority of domestic fuel in Nigeria in August 2026.

The latest cuts by MRS, Ardova, AA Rano and Ranoil could encourage more filling stations to reduce their prices as competition increases.

Petrol imports drop to 14.6m litres

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria recorded a significant drop in daily petrol imports in August 2026 as local refineries supplied more fuel to the domestic market.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that daily petrol imports fell by 26% during the month.

Imported petrol supply declined from 19.7 million litres per day in July to 14.6 million litres per day in August.

Source: Legit.ng