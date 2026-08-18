A fan sent an emotional appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to intervene in the health crisis of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo

Ogogo's daughter Kira confirmed her father was diagnosed with stage four cancer, raising alarm among his supporters

The actor's family secured an Indian visa for treatment, but he was reportedly too ill to board a flight out of Nigeria

A Nigerian fan went public with a heartfelt plea to President Bola Tinubu, calling on the Nigerian leader to step in and help save the life of beloved Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

The appeal, posted on X on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, came from a user with the handle @Usmanashafe.

This followed a distressing announcement from Ogogo's daughter Kira that her father had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Fan appeals to Tinubu to help veteran actor Ogogo amid stage four cancer battle. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

According to the family, they had already arranged a visa for Ogogo to travel to India for specialised treatment.

However, his current health condition has left doctors unable to clear him for air travel, stranding him in Nigeria without access to the level of care he urgently needs.

Public appeal to President Tinubu for emergency medical care

In his post addressed directly to President Tinubu, the fan called on the government to deploy qualified medical professionals capable of treating the actor within the country.

He described Ogogo as a national treasure who has spent his entire career contributing to Nigeria's entertainment industry and projecting the country's culture on a global stage.

The fan wrote:

"Mr President, please I beg you to do everything in your power to help Ogogo and provide him all the help he needs at this moment. Ogogo is a national treasure, he has lived and dedicated all his life, up till this moment, in the Nigeria entertainment industry, representing and contributing to the growth of our nation globally."

Read the fan's appeal to President Bola Tinubu on X below:

Reactions trail fan's appeal to Tinubu over Ogogo's cancer diagnosis

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mimieniiyi stated:

"It's so . They should use the holistic/herbal route. There are good holistic/herbal Dr's who will do wonders with God. I hope he hasn't done biopsy/surgery. Holistic/herbal approach works more. They should contact Dr Tony Maraizu, he is on Facebook. His diet matters too."

@Bampac22 noted:

"Pls tell her to call thus number +2348124820196. 08102524304. Dr Osikoya. MD of Brentwood Hospital. He is a professor of medicine and a specialist. He was the one that treated me when I have a cancer. Pls make sure you reach out to him. God bless. Dr Osikoya can handle it 100%"

Nigerian fan calls on Tinubu to save Ogogo as actor's health reportedly prevents travel to India. Photos: Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng