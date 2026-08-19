Is Poco Lee Arrested in the UK? Nigerian Female Rapper Makes Bold Allegations Against Dancer
- Nigerian female rapper Ms Jorji came forward with a personal account involving Poco Lee, saying the incident took place in Dallas, Texas
- Ms Jorji claimed she was newly married and trying to break into the music industry when she and her girlfriend visited Poco Lee at his apartment
- The rapper said she is speaking out now because she fully believes the allegations currently surrounding Poco Lee following reports of his arrest in the UK
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Nigerian female rapper Ms Jorji has publicly accused Afrobeats dancer and DJ Poco Lee of sexually assaulting her and her girlfriend during a visit to his apartment in Dallas, Texas, approximately two years ago.
In a selfie-style video shared on Instagram, Ms Jorji recounted how she and her girlfriend went to meet Poco Lee at his Dallas home at a time when she was just beginning her rap career and hoping to gain industry advice.
She stated that her girlfriend knew Poco Lee from their school days in Nigeria, which is how the visit was arranged.
According to Ms Jorji, she was wearing her wedding ring and told him she was married when they arrived. After playing him a song and seeking his guidance, she alleged that he suddenly grabbed her inappropriately.
She slapped his hand away and confronted him, but claimed he then turned his attention to her girlfriend, grabbing her body and attempting to lift her dress.
Ms Jorji Says They Fought Back
Ms Jorji said the situation escalated when Poco Lee tried to pull her girlfriend into a separate room as they attempted to leave.
She claimed that both women physically fought him off, shoving him into a corner before grabbing their belongings and fleeing the apartment. The pair then drove three hours back home that same night.
She added that she called her then-husband immediately after leaving and recounted what had happened.
The reason she did not report the incident to the police at the time, she explained, was that the assault was attempted rather than completed, as they had successfully fought him off.
Ms Jorji also referenced a photograph that had circulated showing her placing Poco Lee in a headlock during a Nigerian concert event, saying that moment was deliberate. She claimed she told him directly, in front of others, that she would harm him if he ever tried anything like that again, though bystanders assumed she was joking.
She made clear that she is sharing her experience now because of the sexual assault allegations and reports of Poco Lee's arrest in the United Kingdom, stating that she "100 per cent" believes the claims being made against him.
Watch Ms Jorji recount the alleged Dallas incident:
Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.
He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.