Nigerian female rapper Ms Jorji came forward with a personal account involving Poco Lee, saying the incident took place in Dallas, Texas

Ms Jorji claimed she was newly married and trying to break into the music industry when she and her girlfriend visited Poco Lee at his apartment

The rapper said she is speaking out now because she fully believes the allegations currently surrounding Poco Lee following reports of his arrest in the UK

Nigerian female rapper Ms Jorji has publicly accused Afrobeats dancer and DJ Poco Lee of sexually assaulting her and her girlfriend during a visit to his apartment in Dallas, Texas, approximately two years ago.

In a selfie-style video shared on Instagram, Ms Jorji recounted how she and her girlfriend went to meet Poco Lee at his Dallas home at a time when she was just beginning her rap career and hoping to gain industry advice.

Nigerian female rapper raises eyebrows with allegations against Poco Lee amid UK reports. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

She stated that her girlfriend knew Poco Lee from their school days in Nigeria, which is how the visit was arranged.

According to Ms Jorji, she was wearing her wedding ring and told him she was married when they arrived. After playing him a song and seeking his guidance, she alleged that he suddenly grabbed her inappropriately.

She slapped his hand away and confronted him, but claimed he then turned his attention to her girlfriend, grabbing her body and attempting to lift her dress.

Ms Jorji Says They Fought Back

Ms Jorji said the situation escalated when Poco Lee tried to pull her girlfriend into a separate room as they attempted to leave.

She claimed that both women physically fought him off, shoving him into a corner before grabbing their belongings and fleeing the apartment. The pair then drove three hours back home that same night.

She added that she called her then-husband immediately after leaving and recounted what had happened.

Nigerian rapper’s explosive claims add new twist to Poco Lee controversy. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

The reason she did not report the incident to the police at the time, she explained, was that the assault was attempted rather than completed, as they had successfully fought him off.

Ms Jorji also referenced a photograph that had circulated showing her placing Poco Lee in a headlock during a Nigerian concert event, saying that moment was deliberate. She claimed she told him directly, in front of others, that she would harm him if he ever tried anything like that again, though bystanders assumed she was joking.

She made clear that she is sharing her experience now because of the sexual assault allegations and reports of Poco Lee's arrest in the United Kingdom, stating that she "100 per cent" believes the claims being made against him.

Watch Ms Jorji recount the alleged Dallas incident:

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng