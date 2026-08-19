Sanni AbdulHameed Bolaji scored an F9 in Economics during his 2019 WAEC exams and later failed JAMB twice before gaining admission to Lagos State University

His habit of helping others during exams cost him in WAEC, but teaching fellow students became the very strategy that turned his academics around

After falling into depression following his second JAMB failure and hiding in Ogun State out of shame, Sanni returned with a new approach that changed everything

Sanni AbdulHameed Bolaji, a fresh Lagos State University graduate, has stunned LinkedIn users with the story of how he went from scoring an F9 in Economics during his 2019 WAEC exams to graduating with a First Class degree in the same subject.

The Ogun State-born scholar, known by his initials SAHB, shared his full journey in an August 2026 post that coincided with LASU's recent convocation season. His account of failure, depression, and eventual triumph has since resonated widely online.

LASU student who got F9 in WAEC and failed JAMB twice bags first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Sanni AbdulHameed Bolaji

Source: UGC

LASU graduate's journey: From F9 to A1

Sanni explained that he initially chose Economics in secondary school to impress a crush, only to develop a genuine passion for the subject. That passion, however, did not save him in the 2019 WAEC exam. He spent so much time assisting fellow candidates during the examination that he ran out of time, missed two compulsory questions, and walked away with an F9. The NECO examination gave him a second chance, and he sat it with full determination, earning an A1.

With his peers already in university, Sanni set his sights on JAMB 2020. He spent months privately tutoring students to earn a living while preparing, but crammed at the last minute and scored 196 out of 400. His 2021 attempt went no better. Despite months of teaching at schools and tutorial centres, his score dropped further to 184 out of 400.

The second failure pushed him into depression. Too ashamed to face the students he had been mentoring, he left his home and spent time hiding in Ogun State.

Teaching Becomes the Turning Point

By January 2022, Sanni returned home and enrolled at Bright Minds Academy, where he overhauled his study approach entirely. He attended morning classes and spent each afternoon teaching his peers what he had learnt. The habit that had once caused him to run out of time in the WAEC hall became the engine of his academic recovery. His 2022 JAMB result came back at 275 out of 400, earning him a place in Lagos State University to study Economics.

At LASU, he continued tutoring, mentoring over 1,000 students across different faculties throughout his time there. By the end of his programme, the story had come full circle: a First Class degree in the very subject he once failed.

Sanni closed his post by crediting his mother, whom he described as "the ultimate prayer warrior," dedicating every award he had received to her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Sanni's post below:

Tohiru Mohammed said:

"This is telling us failure isn't the end, when you fail to achieve a goal you try again till you achieve the goal. Never give up continue trying and you will achieve your desired goal. Congratulations to you, more achievement."

Chima Ikechukwu said:

"Big Guy Congratulations, funny how we have the same story... Had an F9 in Economics in Waec and now also a First Class holder in Economics also. This is just the beginning."

Israel A.I Olufemi said:

"Inspiring story full of variations of results. Weldon Sanni, more is ahead."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng