American streamer Kai Cenat put Jarvis on the spot during a livestream on August 17, 2026, asking why she chose Peller as her husband

Jarvis gave a composed, direct answer about her husband that quickly spread across social media

The couple also dropped a surprise revelation about their plans for the future during the exchange

Nigerian TikTok content creator Jarvis turned heads online after a candid moment on Kai Cenat's livestream on August 17, 2026, where the American streamer asked her point-blank why she chose fellow creator Peller as her husband.

The exchange kicked off when Peller joined Kai Cenat's stream and introduced Jarvis as his wife.

Nigerian creators Jarvis and Peller discuss their marriage as Kai Cenat reacts to their relationship during a livestream. Photo: kaicenat/peller089

Source: Instagram

A visibly surprised Kai Cenat followed up by asking her directly:

"Why do you like Peller? Like, why do you choose him out of everybody?"

Jarvis kept it simple at first, saying he is her husband and that she loves him. But when Kai Cenat pushed for a more specific answer, she delivered:

"Okay. He's sweet. He's caring. He's understanding and troublesome."

Jarvis advocates for Peller on Kai Cenat's stream

Beyond the personal admission, Jarvis also used the moment to push for a collaboration, lobbying Kai Cenat to follow Peller back on social media.

The American streamer agreed, and the couple went on to invite him to Nigeria, promising to host him on his next visit.

Kai Cenat also asked whether the two already have children. Both replied in unison:

"Soon." They added that they are expecting a boy.

Peller and Jarvis, both prominent Nigerian TikTok and livestream personalities, formalised their union through a traditional marriage earlier in 2026, after a courtship that had played out publicly on their livestreams over several years.

Watch the exchange between Kai Cenat, Jarvis and Peller in a video on X below:

Reactions trail Jarvis's response to Kai Cenat about Peller

The clip circulated widely, with viewers praising Jarvis for her composure, loyalty and the way she balanced affection with practicality during the interaction.

@lil_flower4841 commented:

"The first thing she did was to secure a collaboration for husband and as for a follow back for husband. That's a supportive wife."

@Sabibisyb wrote:

"A supportive wife."

@UmesiGlory81748 said:

"That is the best having someone who understands you, even though they both are naughty couple and still they are cool."

@Angelx8k shared:

"I just love how he lets her talk like they gon be one of the best couples making it out of Nigeria. frrrr"

@_pappykojo added:

"Omo she's right for Peller. That was a perfect introduction."

Jarvis and Peller’s marriage draws attention as Kai Cenat questions the Nigerian couple during a livestream. Photo: kaicenat/peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis warns against inviting Peller without her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian TikToker Jarvis cautioned people against inviting her husband, Peller, to club parties without her.

She insisted that married couples should attend such outings together, stressing that it is not proper for a married man to go to a nightclub alone.

Jarvis added that wives could also join the fun, joking that they could dance and twerk alongside their husbands.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng