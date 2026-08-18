A first-class graduate of AgricTech from FUTMINNA has announced his acceptance into a competitive 6-month data science internship

The DataraFlow internship programme covers Data Science, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Agentic AI over an intensive learning period

Abdulkabir shared a screenshot of his official acceptance email and cohort list on X, drawing attention to his latest milestone

Abdulkabir Olowe, a first-class graduate of Agricultural Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), has announced his selection into the DataraFlow 6-Month Internship Programme.

He celebrated this milestone publicly on X (formerly Twitter) on 18 August 2026.

A first-class graduate of FUTMINNA celebrates being selected for DataraFlow internship programme. Photo credit: dataraflow/LinkedIn, Abdulkabir Olowe/X

Source: UGC

The young graduate, who also goes by the name Abdulkabir Daud, shared the news alongside a screenshot of his official acceptance email from DataraFlow.

First-class graduate celebrates internship milestone

He also shares a screenshot from the official social media page of DataraFlow where his photo, among with other successful applicants, were posted, including Aaron Otomofa, Abdullah Bello, Abdulwahabu Lawal, Ajana Uthman Ishola, and Anna Vardanian.

The email, sent at 8:35 PM, carried the subject line "You're in — welcome to DataraFlow 🎉" and opened with a direct congratulatory message:

"Congratulations, Abdulkabir! 🎉 You've been accepted into DataraFlow."

The internship programme is described as an intensive learning journey built around some of the most in-demand fields in the technology industry, including Data Science, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Agentic AI. For Abdulkabir, the selection represents a significant pivot from his agricultural technology background into the world of data and artificial intelligence.

In his post on X, he wrote:

"I'm excited to share that I have been accepted into the DataraFlow 6-Month Internship Program, an intensive learning journey focused on Data Science, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Agentic AI. As a First Class graduate of AgricTech from FUTMINNA."

See Abdulkabir's announcement post on X below:

First-class graduate wins Chevening Award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that David Adefunmilayo, a first-class graduate, turned down a fully funded Oxford scholarship two years ago for a deeply personal reason.

He revealed that he chose to stay in Nigeria to protect his relationship with the woman who later became his wife and mother of his child.

Source: Legit.ng