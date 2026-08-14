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A fan called out Davido on X, questioning whether he would return from London in time to vote for his uncle in the Osun election

Davido clapped back hard, revealing he would touch down in Osun State before 7 am after coming straight from the stage

The singer's response divided fans online, with some cheering him on and others accusing him of unnecessary wealth-shaming

Davido has hit back at a social media user who questioned his commitment to the Osun State election, firing off a response that quickly set the internet ablaze.

The drama unfolded on X on August 14, 2026, when a user with the handle xDejiii challenged the Afrobeats superstar, asking: "When are you touching down to vote for your uncle? Or is there a polling unit in London?"

Reactions as Davido fires back at fan who questioned his plans to vote in Osun election. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The question was clearly aimed at Davido, whose uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is a key political figure in Osun State.

The fan implied that the singer, performing abroad, would miss the election entirely.

Davido slams fan over Osun election

The music star was having none of it. In a swift and pointed reply, the Grammy-nominated artist made clear he had already mapped out his plans, telling the fan:

Davido clashed with a fan over the Osun election. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"From the stage to the jet... I'll be in Osun before 7 am, but ur broke body can't understand how that can be possible."

The clap-back leaned heavily on his financial position, as Davido made it plain that flying straight from a performance to cast his vote was something only his resources could make happen on such a tight timeline.

Here is Davido's tweet directed at a fan who came for him:

Fans react to Davido's post

Reactions poured in from all corners, with opinions sharply divided.

@Kuti_monye quipped:

"Hope say na you and Trump dey come sha."

@Anasswhy cheered:

"Finish am for me."

@Realonowu rallied behind the political angle:

"David carry fire come face APC this time around, we need the same energy come 2027."

@Tosin_bamidele was far less impressed:

"Spoilt child…. The only rich man piking wey Dey boast about wealth as if he was born into penury and suddenly became wealthy. No matter the topic, the boy will always find a way to shame anyone who's not on the same page with him."

@Hustle_everyday took a more measured dig:

"Your problem be say you too the brag while real Trillionaire's out there living life lowkey?"

Davido calls out APC over Osun election

Legit.ng had reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng