FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke on Tuesday in Abuja about the opposition's response to the Osun governorship election result

Wike credited the Tinubu administration for allowing democratic processes to run without government interference

The minister described Nigeria's opposition as too divided and directionless to mount a serious challenge in 2027

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that the 2027 presidential election will be the easiest contest President Bola Tinubu has ever faced, saying the opposition lacks the structure, unity, and time needed to unseat an incumbent.

Wike made the remarks on Tuesday, August 18, in Abuja while reacting to the outcome of last Saturday's Osun State governorship election, which the opposition won. Rather than treating the result as a warning sign for the ruling party, the minister used it to draw a sharp distinction between local and national electoral dynamics.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated that the current political landscape prevents a serious challenge to President Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike praises Tinubu on electoral conduct

The minister said the administration deserved recognition for staying out of the electoral process, a contrast he drew with the atmosphere that surrounded the 2023 general elections, Vanguard reported.

"2023 was a tough election for him. Nobody knew what the government at the time was trying to do, and even governors were afraid," Wike said.

He went on to criticise what he described as a double standard within opposition circles.

"When they lose, they claim the government manipulated the process; when they win, they show off their might. It does not work that way," he said.

Wike added: "From what I have seen, this government allows processes to run their own way, and they must be given credit for that."

2027: Forget it. it is over', says Wike

On the question of 2027, Wike was unambiguous. He argued that winning a governorship election depends heavily on local factors, while a presidential contest operates on entirely different terms.

He pointed to the African Democratic Congress as an example of an opposition group suffering from internal divisions, and said the coordinated bloc of G5 governors that influenced the 2023 race would not be available to any challenger in 2027, The Cable reported.

"To remove a government, you need a strong, vibrant opposition that has spent over four years planning, not one that is constantly looking for a party to join," Wike said.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike shared insights on Tuesday about the opposition's fragmented response to the recent Osun governorship election results. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

"Governorship elections rely on local variables, but a national election is a completely different ballgame. If it is this 2027 election against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forget it. It is over," he added.

Wike on economic hardship

Asked about widespread discontent over living conditions, Wike urged Nigerians to assess leadership through actions rather than emotion.

"Leadership is defined by the steps you take to solve problems. When someone identifies a problem and takes concrete action to fix it, that is the effort people should appreciate," he said.

2027: Wike mentions Atiku's biggest mistake

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's choice of running mate for the 2027 presidential election could prove fatal to his ambitions of returning to power.

Wike made the remarks during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, arguing that selecting a vice-presidential candidate purely for their political title, rather than their ability to deliver votes, was a strategic miscalculation.

Source: Legit.ng