Samshudeen, a son of late Apala legend Ayinla Omowura, has spoken out about the financial settlement his family received from the 2021 biopic

He revealed the family was paid N800,000 out of an initial N1 million sent by the producer, and believes more is still owed to them

Samshudeen also addressed backlash he faced after posting a video about the matter, saying he rewatched it to understand the criticism

Samshudeen, one of the sons of late Apala music legend Waidi Ayinla Yusuf, better known as Ayinla Omowura, has broken his silence on how his family was compensated following the release of the biopic made in his father's honour.

In an interview with Punch, Samshudeen, who described himself as the second-to-last born of the late musician and a child of his father's last wife, said the family received N800,000 from the film's producer.

Reactions as Ayinla Omowura’s son shares how much family earned from his father’s biopic. Photo crediot@lateefadedimeji/@punchnews

Source: Instagram

He noted that the original sum sent was N1 million, but only N800,000 eventually reached the family.

Despite appreciating the gesture, Samshudeen made it clear he believes the producers still owe his family more than they have received.

Samshudeen praises Lateef Adedimeji's performance

The 2021 biopic was produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani. Actor Lateef Adedimeji took on the lead role, portraying the late Apala maestro on screen.

Lateef Adedimeji trends over Ayinla Omowura biopic. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Samshudeen was generous in his praise of Adedimeji, commending the actor for capturing his father's essence so convincingly. He said he appreciated the collective effort that went into telling his father's story.

He also addressed a video he had previously shared publicly on the subject, which drew significant criticism online. According to him, the backlash prompted him to go back and review the footage to figure out where people felt he had crossed a line.

On his father as a person, Samshudeen acknowledged that he was very young when Ayinla Omowura passed away, but said those who knew the musician closely all describe him as a good man.

Here is the Instagram video of the interview granted by Samshudeen about Ayinla biopic:

Fans react to Samshudeen's claims

Social media users had mixed feelings about Samshudeen's revelations. Here are some of the comments:

@i_m_hayz wrote:

"You can also make a movie from your dad na"

@wegohardboyy commented:

"There should be agreement"

@krysta_ola said:

"If it's not fair, why did you accept it?"

@betty_ogunmola asked:

"As how? What's your investment in the movie?"

@bammy2039 wrote:

"Why Una no release the film after you'd dad death see head like apako"

Toyin Abraham, others turn up for Ayinla's premiere

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani received strong support from colleagues in the Nigerian film industry as he unveiled his latest project, Ayinla, a biopic celebrating the life and legacy of legendary Apala musician Ayinla Omowura.

The premiere, held in Lagos, attracted several of Nollywood’s biggest names, who turned out in impressive numbers to support the filmmaker and his latest work.

Among those spotted on the red carpet were Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji and Mercy Aigbe, alongside other top actors and actresses who brought glamour and excitement to the event.

Source: Legit.ng