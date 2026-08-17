Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, reacted to the APC's loss in the Osun gubernatorial election

He pointed to the presence of 16 APC governors in Osun State as proof that numbers and power do not guarantee victory at the polls

Fayose called on Nigerians to take a cue from Osun voters and channel the same energy into the 2027 presidential election

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, stated that the outcome of the Osun governorship election is proof that President Bola Tinubu can be sent packing in 2027.

The social commentator shared his thoughts in a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, August 16, reacting to Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory on the Accord Party platform despite a heavy show of force by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isaac Fayose discusses Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and urges Nigerians to unite ahead of the presidential election. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose described the people of Osun as the true heroes of the election, crediting their resolve and unity for delivering a result that embarrassed the APC, which had mobilised 16 state governors to campaign for its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Osun state victory as a blueprint for 2027 election

Isaac Fayose drew a sharp contrast between the behaviour of Osun voters and those from his home state of Ekiti, which he bluntly described as a place where votes are sold.

He urged Nigerians across the country to study what happened in Osun and replicate it at the presidential level.

"The Osun election has come and gone, and the people are the heroes of this election. With 16 APC governors in Osun, the party failed woefully. Shame caught them," he said.

"I love Osun people. They are not like Ekiti people. Ekiti people are vote sellers. When you look at what happened in Osun, you will see that the power of the people is greater than the power of the APC. If Osun people can defeat 16 governors, it means all of us can defeat Tinubu before 2pm in the January elections."

Watch Isaac Fayose speak on the Osun election and defeating President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming general election in 2027 below:

Fans react to Isaac Fayose's comments

The video drew strong reactions from followers online, with many expressing admiration for the Osun electorate and calling for the same attitude ahead of 2027.

@comrade01___:

"If our votes does not count they won't be paying money to buy it"

@austine_bmt:

"The people of OSUN defended their vote and democracy💯 we should emulate the same system in 2027"

@adewaley010:

"Thanks sir Osun is different"

@official_gozie87:

"Am beginning to love osun people ❤️❤️"

@yemi_daniels:

"Thank you, big bros. All we need is voters' education and mobilization. If you study the Osun template critically, you'll see that there was a massive turnout for the election. I'll still maintain that we must avoid voter's apathy in January."

@ema_odele:

"A new Nigeria is possible if we vote rightly,stand by to protect our votes 💯 & we don't let tribalism or religion to tear us apart. If it can happen in Osun state it can happen in d entire country."

Isaac Fayose shares his political outlook on President Tinubu’s 2027 election chances and calls for stronger voter participation. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose clarifies prayer video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted after a video of him praying with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked speculation about his political allegiance.

Fayose explained that the gathering was a private social visit and insisted the prayer was spontaneous, not a sign of shifting loyalty.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, stressing he remains "101% Obidient" despite his personal bond with the Tinubu family.

Source: Legit.ng