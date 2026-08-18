Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone addressed how he plans to use Ademola Lookman in the new La Liga season

Lookman scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists in the second half of last season after joining from Atalanta in January

Simeone admitted the squad is still adjusting ahead of their opening competitive fixture of La Liga season

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been pressed to clarify Ademola Lookman's position within his squad as the 2026/27 La Liga season gets under way, with the Argentine admitting that his side are still finding their feet.

The Nigerian forward, who won the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, completed his move to Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in January and is now preparing for his first full campaign at the Spanish club.

Diego Simeone during his first press conference of the La Liga season. Photo by Dennis Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman's arrival in the Spanish capital in January was seen as a major coup for Atletico, who moved quickly to secure the forward after his standout performances in Serie A.

His goal contributions in the second half of last season suggested he had adapted well to Simeone's demands, though the manager now faces the task of building a cohesive unit around several new faces in a condensed pre-season window.

According to Transfermarkt, he posted nine goals and four assists across the second half of last season, operating primarily as a left-sided midfielder and second striker in Simeone's 4-4-2 system.

Simeone speaks on squad adjustments

Ahead of the new season, Simeone was asked directly how he would deploy Lookman given the significant changes to his squad through summer arrivals and departures.

The coach stopped short of pinning down a fixed role for the attacker, instead pointing to the broader challenge of integrating players who are returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup at different stages.

“We're in the process of settling in really. The truth is among the players who played in the World Cup, there were many of them, and their arrival. Some arrived later, others earlier. Kang-in started training with us when we went to Korea. Romero arrived recently,” Simeone said via ANS.

"The truth is we are in the process of adjusting what we are going to do, where we are going to go, and obviously we are going to need the time that we don't have because tomorrow we compete but that is the reality."

With Atletico set to compete from the opening weekend, Simeone will have little room to ease his players into the campaign, and Lookman's versatility across attacking positions could prove useful as the squad continues to bed in.

Lookman takes new shirt number

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman took a new shirt number at Atletico Madrid ahead of his first full season at the Spanish club.

The Super Eagles forward dropped the number 22 he wore before and picked up number 11 after the departure of Argentine winger Thiago Almada.

Source: Legit.ng