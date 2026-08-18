Wande Coal and Davido traded sharp insults on X over an unreleased collaboration that has been a source of tension since 2021

Davido sparked the latest round by calling Wande Coal 'Mr Little' in response to the singer's comments about the shelved track

Thousands of fans piled into the exchange online, with opinions sharply divided over who was in the wrong

Wande Coal and Davido took their simmering disagreement to a very public stage on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, trading cutting remarks on X in a row that has left their Afrobeats fanbase firmly divided.

The bad blood traces back to "Come My Way," a Wande Coal track from 2021. A studio snippet featuring a Davido verse had circulated online years earlier, building fan anticipation for a collaboration that was ultimately never released.

Nigerian singers Wande Coal and Davido engage in a tense online exchange amid a dispute over a 2021 song collaboration. Photo: wandecoal/davido

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Davido said he had recorded the verse after Wande approached him, but pushed back against the idea of appearing only on a remix once the original solo version had already dropped.

He also pointed out that he holds a large catalogue of unreleased material, framing his decision as a matter of principle rather than personal grievance.

Wande Coal hits back at Davido

Wande Coal took to X to challenge that version of events, insisting the track had a confirmed release plan and date long before any dispute arose.

He questioned why Davido would attempt to set terms on a song that was not theirs to begin with, and underlined the fact that the record performed strongly without his feature.

Davido's reply was brief and biting: "No vex Mr Little 🍆."

Wande Coal did not let it sit, firing back almost immediately with "No vex too Mr. Toto beggar 😂," drawing an explosion of reactions across the platform.

"Come My Way" had already logged significant commercial success as a solo release before either artist revisited the conversation publicly, making the timing of the fallout all the more striking for fans watching two heavyweights of Nigerian music trade blows over a song most people had long moved on from.

Check out Wande Coal's response to Davido below:

Fans take sides on Wande Coal and Davido's feud

The exchange attracted thousands of likes, replies, and quote posts within hours, pulling in supporters and critics on both sides.

@communicator200 wrote:

"But, egbon…wettin Davido talk for that interview no bad at all, why all of una just dey hate on him?"

@TrendWire247 commented:

"Wande coal leave that small boy, he was a fan before but na money Dey give am liver."

@LUMENosh said:

"Who don pass you don pass you..... you go cry tire mugu coal"

@Hybrid_Ola observed:

"Now it's not about the song. E be like say you get am for mind"

@Alwaysfrank28 added:

"This one enter well can't stop laughing"

@Mrdeetxk1 stated:

"This has nothing to do with the song you've been an undercover hater"

@Mussprince_seal cautioned:

"This is too low King Wande he respected you on one of his tracks 'Nobody sing like Wande Coal' you should do better"

Afrobeats stars Wande Coal and Davido draw attention with an escalating online dispute involving their unreleased collaboration. Photo: wandecoal/davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gets dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng