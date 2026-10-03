A wooden boat carrying over 120 passengers overturned at the Buruku crossing point on the River Benue on Saturday morning

Most passengers on board were mourners returning from a burial ceremony, with 35 motorcycles also loaded on the boat

The Buruku LGA chairman blamed the incident on engine failure, overloading, and passengers panicking in the water

At least seven people remained missing on Saturday after a wooden boat capsized at the Buruku crossing point on the River Benue in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, with rescue operations still under way.

The incident happened at around 11am on Saturday while the vessel was transporting passengers across the river. Witnesses said more than 120 people were rescued following the accident.

Rescue teams continue search operations after a boat capsizes on the River Benue, leaving seven people missing in Buruku. Photo credit: Anadolu

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According to Dailytrust, a maritime worker at the crossing point, who spoke anonymously by telephone, confirmed that search efforts were continuing hours after the boat went down.

"Seven people are still missing as of 2:30pm, and efforts are currently ongoing to find them," he said.

A witness named Fanen said the boat was carrying mostly mourners who were returning from a burial ceremony, along with 35 motorcycles.

What caused the boat to capsize

Buruku LGA Chairman Raymond Aondoakura, speaking to journalists in Makurdi by telephone, said the boat capsized on its return journey after being overloaded and hitting strong waves. He attributed the disaster to engine failure and passengers who had no experience on the water.

"Some of them were not conversant with the water, and they panicked while struggling to survive. Before rescuers could reach them, the boat had already sunk," Aondoakura said.

The chairman put the number of people rescued at over 70, while acknowledging that around six persons were still unaccounted for. He stressed that life jacket compliance remained a persistent problem on the river.

"People can be very difficult. There is a law, and we have provided life jackets for every commuter crossing that route. When they come and the maritime workers try to enforce the law, some commuters complain that they have health issues or that they do not want to share life jackets," he said.

Benue State Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy Denis Ter Iyaghigba, in a statement issued on Saturday, said early reports suggested that a strong water current pushed the boat into an abandoned barge at a bend in the river, causing it to overturn. He said he had directed boat operators and their union downstream to join the search and rescue effort, and urged families of those who may have been aboard to stay calm while waiting for verified information.

Authorities launch investigation

The Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Makurdi, Andrew Mdama Ndahi, confirmed that the agency had begun a preliminary investigation into the incident.

"We are already investigating to ascertain what actually happened. We are waiting for the details, and I will personally visit the scene on Monday," Ndahi said.

Boat capsizes, bodies found

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 46 people have died after a boat carrying 77 passengers capsized in Gorau community, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, the state Police Command confirmed on Thursday, August 20.

Source: Legit.ng