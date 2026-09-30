Davido publicly celebrated his uncle, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, after the state recorded a major leap in the 2026 NECO rankings

Osun climbed from 33rd place in 2022 to 5th nationally in 2026, with 74.31% of candidates passing with at least five credits

Governor Adeleke credited the improvement to teacher recruitment, welfare upgrades and a better learning environment across the state

Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, after the state placed fifth nationally in the 2026 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination rankings.

The music star reshared Adeleke's post on his Instagram story and also dropped a comment on the governor's page, simply writing "Bulldozer," a term widely associated with Adeleke's political identity and grassroots appeal.

Osun climbs NECO rankings

The governor had announced on social media that Osun recorded a 74.31 per cent pass rate, meaning nearly three quarters of the state's candidates earned at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics. The achievement placed the state fifth among all Nigerian states in the 2026 NECO rankings.

Adeleke framed the result as a milestone four years in the making. "In four years, Osun has moved from 33rd position in the 2022 NECO ranking to 5th in 2026, while improving its pass rate to 74.31 per cent," he stated. He added that the performance was evidence that ongoing investments in the education sector were delivering real results.

Adeleke's education push

The governor pointed to several key interventions behind the improvement: the recruitment of additional teachers, better welfare packages for workers, and deliberate efforts to upgrade the learning environment across the state's public schools.

Rather than treating the result as a destination, Adeleke used the announcement to reaffirm his administration's commitment to doing more.

"This result is encouraging, but we see it as a reason to do more. We will continue to invest in our schools, improve the learning environment, support our teachers and provide our students with the necessary tools to excel," he said.

He also acknowledged the collective effort behind the outcome, commending teachers, students, parents and school administrators. Adeleke stressed that the state's ambitions extend beyond examination performance.

"We are building an education system that prepares our young people not only for examinations but for life," he said.

Adeleke's post on Osun's new spot on NECO ranking is below:

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng