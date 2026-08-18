Davido revealed in an interview why his joint collaboration with Wande Coal, 'Come My Way', was never released

Wande Coal disputed Davido's account in a post on X on Tuesday, August 18, defending his original release plan

The exchange has drawn attention to what appears to be a long-standing disagreement between the two artists

A brewing dispute between two of Nigeria's biggest music acts spilled into public view this week, as Wande Coal pushed back hard against claims made by Davido about their shelved collaboration, "Come My Way."

In a recent interview with Uncut, Davido opened up about why the joint record never saw the light of day.

Wande Coal disputed Davido's account in a post on X on Tuesday, defending his original release plan. Photos: Davido/Wande Coal.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Wande Coal reached out asking him to feature on the song, and he delivered a verse he described as exceptional.

The problem, he explained, was a disagreement over how the release would be structured.

"He hit me up at the time to do the song. He hadn't released it so I recorded that verse and that verse is stupid hard. I think he wanted to drop it first then drop my own as a remix and I was like no oh, I didn't record it as a remix. It would have been nice sha," Davido said.

Wande Coal Hits Back on X

The explanation did not sit well with Wande Coal. On Tuesday, 18 August, the singer took to X to challenge Davido's version of events, rejecting the suggestion that his release strategy was the source of the problem.

Wande Coal said:

"Carry song come give you as how? Song wey been get release plan and date!!! Song wey no be your own you wan dictate release plan That song did well without you on it bruv!!!"

The singer pointed out that the track performed well regardless, suggesting that Davido's contribution was not as crucial as the interview may have implied.

Watch the X video of Davido's interview with Uncut here:

Read Wande Coal's response to Davido here:

Reactions trail Wande Coal's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Cloud43_4 stated:

"Davido didn’t disrespect you in that interview, he even said “it would have been nice sha” after explaining what happened, but see as you fool yourself, very nonsense tweet"

@riichdotcom shared:

"Wande coal you mumu o chai I never see who mumu reach this guy Btw 001 no talk anything bad about the song or you Just know say you mumu and you’ll continue to be a foolish person"

Davido shares why his joint collaboration with Wande Coal, 'Come My Way', was never released. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng