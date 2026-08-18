Chidera Mesigo, a Babcock University software engineering student, started university with a 4.00 CGPA and spent years studying without seeing her grades reflect the effort

The 19-year-old revealed that her grades did not begin to rise until her 300 level, describing the earlier years as a period of showing up without visible results

Mesigo also acknowledged her supervisors at NLNG, where she undertook real work experience during her studies, as part of her support system

Chidera Mesigo, a software engineering graduate of Babcock University, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how she earned a First Class degree with a CGPA of 4.61 at just 19 years old.

In a post shared in August 2026, Mesigo, also known as Sharon to friends and colleagues, reflected on a university journey that was far less straightforward than her final result might suggest.

Babcock University Software Engineering Student Graduates With First Class at 19, Mentions CGPA

Source: UGC

She began her studies with a 4.00 CGPA and, from her second semester in 100 level, made the university library her base from morning until closing time.

Yet despite that discipline, classmates and peers would regularly ask whether she had already secured a First Class, and her honest answer was always no.

Babcock University student bags first class

That gap between effort and outcome defined much of her early university experience. Mesigo described the period as one of the hardest stretches of her life, showing up consistently while the results had yet to catch up.

The turning point came in 300 level, when her CGPA finally crossed the First Class threshold. Once it did, she said her focus shifted entirely: she stopped wondering whether she could reach it and started pushing to see how high she could go.

In her LinkedIn post, she credited her family, friends, lecturers, and her supervisors at the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), where she carried out real professional work during her studies, as key pillars throughout the journey. Above all, she attributed her graduation to her faith, writing that God carried her through years when she could not see the end of the road.

Classmates and Colleagues Celebrate Sharon

The post drew warm congratulations from people who knew her personally, with many expressing pride in her achievement.

Oluwafisayomi Oloruntimileyin said:

"Congratulations to youu Sharonnnn"

Oluwasegun Adebowale said:

"My senior dev congratulations"

Esther Oluyemi said:

"Congratulations Sharon. I'm super proud of you"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng