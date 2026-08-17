A rare 1967 photograph of Davido's grandfather Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke surfaced online, sparking widespread buzz among fans

The photo shows Chief Raji Adeleke in conversation with Tony Dechant, then President of the U.S. Farmers Union, on December 18, 1967

The image resurfaced amid Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke's, governorship election win, drawing fresh attention to the Adeleke family legacy

A photograph that has ignited considerable buzz online shows Davido's grandfather, Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke, in what appears to be a significant meeting with a prominent American figure, captured over five decades ago.

The image, which gained attention following the governorship election victory of Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, shows Chief Raji Adeleke in conversation with Tony Dechant, who served at the time as President of the U.S.

Davido’s grandfather and American billionaire in one photo leave fans stunned. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Farmers Union. The photograph was taken on 18 December 1967, offering a rare window into the international connections of the Adeleke family patriarch.

Who Was Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke?

Chief Raji Adeleke was no ordinary figure in Nigerian political and social history. He carved out a distinguished career as a labour leader before transitioning into politics during Nigeria's Second Republic, where he served as a senator from 1979 to 1983.

He represented Osun Senatorial District II, a constituency that covered Ede, Osogbo, Irepodun, Ifelodun, Odo Otin, and Ila Orangun.

Beyond his political contributions, Chief Raji was also deeply respected within his community. In 1976, he received the traditional title of Balogun of Ede, an honour that recognised his leadership and years of service to the town.

Adeleke Family Back in the Spotlight

The image resurfaced at a particularly charged moment for the Adeleke family, with Governor Ademola Adeleke securing a governorship election win in Osun State.

The timing drew fresh attention to the dynasty's deep roots in public life, stretching back well before the current generation.

For many fans and observers online, the photograph offered a striking reminder that the Adeleke family's influence and connections extend far beyond the music and entertainment world that Davido has made famous.

The combination of a Nigerian labour leader meeting with a senior American agricultural official in 1967 struck many as both historically significant and unexpected.

The image has continued to circulate widely, with users expressing admiration for the Adeleke family's long-standing legacy in Nigerian public and political life.

See the vintage picture of Davido's grandfather:

Fans React to the Adeleke Family Legacy

The photograph, shared under the hashtags #Ncodex, #adelekes and #osun, quickly generated a wave of commentary from fans who were struck by the family's multigenerational influence.

@tokson_stitches commented:

"This family no get generational curse 😮😮"

@waweruuu25 reacted:

"Dem use wealth swear for Adeleke's 😍"

@miraemeka wrote:

"They are blessed from the beginning"

@okechukwu19831983 noted:

"Davido's second daughter looks like the grandfather"

@swankyykelly quipped:

"Abeg, who be Cubana chief priest papa before him grandfather? I wan check something"

Rare glimpse into Davido’s family past emerges in photo with American billionaire. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng