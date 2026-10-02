New Zealand's religious worker visa permits foreign nationals to carry out religious work for a sponsoring organisation in the country

The visa also allows holders to study for a limited period and travel freely in and out of New Zealand, amongst other privileges

According to authorities, applicants can stay for up to 2 years, and the visa may open a pathway to permanent residence

New Zealand has outlined four key activities that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out under its religious worker work visa, offering a structured route for those who wish to serve their faith communities in the country.

The visa is specifically tied to a sponsoring organisation, meaning applicants must be linked to a recognised religious body before they can qualify. This structure ensures that those entering under the scheme are actively engaged in legitimate religious work rather than using the visa category for other purposes.

New Zealand lists 4 things foreigners can do on religious worker visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the New Zealand Religious Worker Visa Covers

According to New Zealand's official immigration website, the visa allows holders to:

1. Perform religious work on behalf of their sponsoring organisation

2. Study for a period not exceeding three months within any 12-month window

3. Remain in New Zealand for up to two years

4. Travel in and out of the country freely during that period.

Beyond work and travel, the study allowance built into the visa gives holders a degree of flexibility to pursue short-term educational programmes while fulfilling their religious duties, provided they do not exceed the three-month cap within any 12-month period.

The cost of applying starts from NZD $1,355, and the immigration authority processes most applications within three weeks, with 80% of decisions reached within that timeframe.

Pathway to Permanent Residence

One of the more notable aspects of the religious worker visa is that it can serve as a stepping stone towards permanent residence in New Zealand.

The visa category is listed as one that may lead to a resident visa, making it an attractive option for foreign nationals who see New Zealand as a long-term destination rather than a short posting.

With a maximum stay of two years and the possibility of transitioning to residency, the visa offers a meaningful opportunity for religious workers from across Africa and beyond who are considering relocating to New Zealand through formal, faith-based channels.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng