New Zealand's Immigration Authority published a list of nine measures foreigners can take to avoid falling victim to visa and immigration scams

The guidance covers everything from verifying licensed advisers to checking whether a potential employer holds official accreditation before accepting a job offer

New Zealand also warned that scammers sometimes provide fake visas, and advised applicants to use the country's official Visa Verification Service to confirm legitimacy

New Zealand's Immigration authority has released a detailed guide outlining nine practical steps that foreigners can follow to shield themselves from visa scams and fraudulent immigration schemes.

The guidance, published on the official Immigration New Zealand website, addresses a range of deceptive practices that target people hoping to work, study, or live in New Zealand. Immigration scams have become an increasing concern globally, with fraudsters exploiting job seekers and migrants who may not be familiar with official processes.

New Zealand lists 9 ways foreigners can protect themselves from visa scam. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tips to protect yourself from work visa scam

1. One of the first pieces of advice Immigration New Zealand offers is that applicants are under no obligation to hire an immigration adviser. Those who choose to use one should confirm that the individual holds a valid licence or is a certified New Zealand lawyer.

2. Comparing prices across different advisers or recruitment agencies is also recommended to ensure fees are reasonable.

3. Employers are another area of concern flagged in the guidance. Any company hiring workers on an Accredited Employer Work Visa must first obtain official accreditation, and Immigration New Zealand urges applicants to verify this using the government's online accreditation tool before accepting any offer. Speaking directly with a potential employer, for example through a formal interview, is also strongly advised given how significant relocating to another country can be.

4. The authority further cautions applicants to access immigration services only through official channels, specifically checking that any website they visit carries the domain ".immigration.govt.nz" to avoid phishing platforms designed to steal personal information or money.

What to do if something feels wrong

5. For anyone who has doubts about information they have received, Immigration New Zealand advises reaching out to the authority directly. Officials say they can clarify visa options, assess whether claims made by third parties are accurate, and connect non-English speakers with interpreters at no additional cost.

6. The guidance also encourages applicants to research New Zealand independently, including the cost of living and access to healthcare, and to speak with people from their own country who have previously made the move.

7. Where accommodation is offered by an employer, applicants are urged to request photos and cross-check rental prices on the Tenancy Services website to ensure the offer is legitimate.

8. Perhaps most critically, the authority flagged that some scammers go as far as producing counterfeit visas. Anyone who has been told by an agent that they have received a New Zealand visa is advised to confirm its authenticity using the official Visa Verification Service before making any plans or payments.

9. Scams should be reported to local police or relevant authorities in the applicant's home country. Those already in New Zealand can report online scams through the Own Your Online platform.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng