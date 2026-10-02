Tragedy as 18 Passengers, 2 Others Killed In Fatal Road Crash
- A truck with failed brakes crashed into multiple vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday evening
- Eighteen passengers inside a Hummer bus died after the vehicle caught fire following the collision, while two motorcycle riders also lost their lives
- FRSC Sector Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi confirmed the cause of the crash and said personnel had been deployed to the scene
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Plateau State - Twenty people lost their lives on Friday evening after a truck with faulty brakes ploughed into several vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The crash involved a truck, a Hummer bus loaded with passengers, other vehicles, and a motorcycle.
According to Channels Television, witnesses and officials said the truck's brakes gave out, sending it careening into oncoming traffic heading towards Jos.
The Hummer bus caught fire on impact, and 18 passengers trapped inside perished in the blaze. Two people riding a motorcycle that was also caught in the crash died at the scene.
FRSC confirms brake failure caused crash
The Plateau State's Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Corps Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with Channels Television.
"The crash happened on the evening of Friday. It was as a result of brake failure from the truck, which rammed into other vehicles heading towards Jos," Ogungbemi said.
He added that FRSC personnel had been sent to manage the scene.
"Our men have been deployed to the scene and are working hard to clear the traffic and ensure that the corpses of the deceased are deposited at the appropriate hospitals," he said.
FRSC urges drivers to maintain vehicles
Ogungbemi used the occasion to call on motorists across the country to carry out regular checks on their vehicles before setting out, especially on busy highways.
He stressed that many fatal crashes on Nigerian roads are avoidable and stem directly from poor vehicle maintenance and excessive speed.
The Plateau State tragedy follows a string of deadly road accidents in Nigeria this year. A multi-vehicle crash at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed at least five lives and left eight others injured.
In April, the Ogun State FRSC Sector Command confirmed that three people died and seven were injured in a collision at the Onipepeye axis of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.
4 die as cabstar hits truck
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a fatal road crash at Ipara Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, left four male adults dead.
The FRSC confirmed a Mitsubishi Cabstar rammed into a moving HOWO truck while attempting to overtake at high speed in the early hours.
The Ogun State Sector Commander called on motorists to rest before long trips and avoid unsafe overtaking, especially at night.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng