A truck with failed brakes crashed into multiple vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday evening

Eighteen passengers inside a Hummer bus died after the vehicle caught fire following the collision, while two motorcycle riders also lost their lives

FRSC Sector Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi confirmed the cause of the crash and said personnel had been deployed to the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - Twenty people lost their lives on Friday evening after a truck with faulty brakes ploughed into several vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The crash involved a truck, a Hummer bus loaded with passengers, other vehicles, and a motorcycle.

FRSC confirms the crash and deployed personnel to clear traffic and move the victims’ bodies

Source: Original

According to Channels Television, witnesses and officials said the truck's brakes gave out, sending it careening into oncoming traffic heading towards Jos.

The Hummer bus caught fire on impact, and 18 passengers trapped inside perished in the blaze. Two people riding a motorcycle that was also caught in the crash died at the scene.

FRSC confirms brake failure caused crash

The Plateau State's Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Corps Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with Channels Television.

"The crash happened on the evening of Friday. It was as a result of brake failure from the truck, which rammed into other vehicles heading towards Jos," Ogungbemi said.

He added that FRSC personnel had been sent to manage the scene.

"Our men have been deployed to the scene and are working hard to clear the traffic and ensure that the corpses of the deceased are deposited at the appropriate hospitals," he said.

FRSC urges drivers to maintain vehicles

Ogungbemi used the occasion to call on motorists across the country to carry out regular checks on their vehicles before setting out, especially on busy highways.

He stressed that many fatal crashes on Nigerian roads are avoidable and stem directly from poor vehicle maintenance and excessive speed.

The Plateau State tragedy follows a string of deadly road accidents in Nigeria this year. A multi-vehicle crash at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed at least five lives and left eight others injured.

In April, the Ogun State FRSC Sector Command confirmed that three people died and seven were injured in a collision at the Onipepeye axis of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

FRSC warns that poor maintenance and speeding can lead to fatal crashes. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Facebook

4 die as cabstar hits truck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a fatal road crash at Ipara Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, left four male adults dead.

The FRSC confirmed a Mitsubishi Cabstar rammed into a moving HOWO truck while attempting to overtake at high speed in the early hours.

The Ogun State Sector Commander called on motorists to rest before long trips and avoid unsafe overtaking, especially at night.

Source: Legit.ng