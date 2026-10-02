Agbara Nla : The Return broke multiple box office records during its preview period between September 25 and October 1

The film recorded 12,134 admissions, the biggest first-day admissions figure in Nigeria in 2026

Director Damilola Bamiloye, son of Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, took to Instagram to credit God for the film's journey

Damilola Bamiloye, son of veteran gospel filmmaker Evangelist Mike Bamiloye and one of the directors behind Agbara Nla: The Return, has responded publicly to the wave of cinema records the film shattered during its preview run.

The modern reimagining of Mount Zion Film Productions' beloved 1993 Christian classic pulled in over N71m from single-day screenings after its official release.

Agbara Nla: The Return’s preview run brought a major box office milestone for faith-based cinema. Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Record-breaking numbers at cinema

Nigerian box office analysis and consultancy platform Nigerian Box Office (@NGAboxoffice) confirmed that the film generated N70m from 12,134 admissions during the preview window. Both figures were reported as historic: the admissions tally represented the biggest first-day figure recorded in Nigeria in 2026, while the N70m gross stood as the largest first-day earning for a Nollywood title.

The platform also identified the single-day preview performance as the biggest ever recorded in West Africa.

The Nile Entertainment, the film's distributor, went further in its announcement, describing the achievement as a landmark moment for faith-based cinema on the continent. According to the distributor, Agbara Nla: The Return claimed the biggest first-day gross for a Nollywood title, the biggest opening ever for a faith-based film, and the No. 1 spot for the week.

Mike Bamiloye’s son expresses gratitude following Agbara Nla's new records at the cinema. Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

"From the biggest first-day gross for a Nollywood title to the biggest faith-based opener of all time, the biggest single-day previews in West Africa (₦71M+), and the #1 movie of the week," the distributor stated.

Damilola Bamiloye credits God

Taking to Instagram following the announcement, Damilola reflected on the entire production journey rather than the box office figures alone. His message pointed to what he described as divine guidance at every phase of bringing the project to life.

"From pre-production to production, post-production, and distribution, we have seen the faithfulness of God every step of the way. What began as a vision has become a reality, and we know that God alone made it possible. Through every challenge, every breakthrough, every delay, every provision, and every open door, His hand has been evident. We give all the glory, honour, and praise to Jesus Christ for the journey of AGBARA NLA – The Return. This is God's doing, and we are grateful," he wrote.

The original Agbara Nla, produced by Mount Zion Film Productions, remains one of the most culturally significant titles in Nigerian Christian filmmaking, making the success of its 2026 cinematic return a milestone for both the franchise and the broader faith-based film genre in West Africa.

Damilola Bamiloye's social media post on Agbara Nla's record is below:

Mike Bamiloye warns about social media usage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mike Bamiloye cautioned internet users about their conduct on various social media platforms.

The veteran actor warned that believers will stand before the judgment throne to explain how they used their accounts.

His teachings sparked diverse online reactions as some netizens noted how people use platforms to tear down religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng