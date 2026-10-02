The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published guidance on how applicants can get immigration assistance from an exempt person

The process involves completing a specific government form, which must be signed and submitted alongside a visa application

An exempt person appointed through the process can also serve as the applicant's authorised recipient for written communications

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has outlined a straightforward process for visa applicants who wish to receive immigration assistance from an exempt person, publishing the guidance on its official immigration website.

Under Australian immigration rules, certain individuals who are not registered migration agents are still permitted to help others with visa applications. These individuals are classified as "exempt persons," and applicants who wish to use their assistance must follow a formal appointment process.

Australia lists 3 steps to appointing exempt person for japa assistance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 steps to appointing an exempt person

According to the Department of Home Affairs, appointing an exempt person involves three clear steps:

1. Complete Form 956 (Appointment of a registered migration agent, legal practitioner or exempt person)

2. Sign the completed form

3. Include the form with your visa application

Once appointed, the exempt person is authorised to discuss the application with immigration authorities if needed and to follow up for additional information on behalf of the applicant.

Exempt person can also receive official correspondence

Beyond providing assistance during the application process, an exempt person appointed through this route can also be designated as the applicant's authorised recipient. This means that any written communications from the Department of Home Affairs will be directed to the exempt person and considered as having been formally received by the applicant.

This dual function makes the arrangement particularly useful for applicants who may face language barriers, live in remote areas, or simply prefer to have a trusted contact manage official correspondence on their behalf.

The guidance forms part of a broader set of resources the Australian government maintains to help visa applicants understand who is legally permitted to assist them throughout the Japa process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia listed the conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence through work sponsorship.

Australia gives tips for faster visa approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced 10 tips for foreigners hoping to get their visa approved faster, including advice on documents, health checks and biometrics.

A small mistake or a late reply to immigration officials can hold up an application. Here’s what applicants should check before they apply.

Source: Legit.ng