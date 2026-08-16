Nigerian TikToker Jarvis publicly called out X influencer Ruth, known as Fufu Lady, over before-and-after photos shared online

The comparison images framed Jarvis's appearance as evidence of physical changes following her marriage to Peller

Jarvis accused Ruth and other X users of using her photos to generate engagement and profit on the platform and threatened to sue her

Nigerian TikToker Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has taken aim at an X influencer identified as Ruth, widely referred to online as Fufu Lady, after Ruth shared side-by-side images of her framed as a before-and-after-marriage comparison.

The video response from Jarvis began circulating widely on social media on August 16, 2026, with the content creator addressing the comparisons head-on.

Jarvis responds to an X influencer over body-shaming and comparisons of her appearance before and after marriage. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star rejected the framing of the images as evidence of physical changes linked to her marriage to fellow internet personality Peller, and went further to accuse Ruth of deliberately weaponising her photos to drive engagement and profit on the platform.

Jarvis addresses the picture comparisons

In the video, Jarvis did not hold back. She questioned how one of the images used in the comparison had been edited and expressed frustration that her appearance at different points in time was being used as content without her consent.

"So, on Twitter there is one lady called Ruth. I don't know who gave her Ruth. I don't know who gave her Ruth. Because Ruths are not in the Bible, they are not like that. She foolish lady was comparing my picture of this year to that livestream picture. I don't even know how they edited that livestream picture. Now say, 'When I was single,' or, 'Before marriage' and 'After marriage,'" she said.

She went on to challenge Ruth's motives and accused her of using the comparison purely for clout and money-making.

Jarvis threatened to take legal action against Ruth and other influencers if they do not desist from such acts

"You guys are using me to cash out on that Twitter app. You this Ruth, you are asking me to cash out on that app abi? By the time they sue life out of your yansh, you will be giving me the respect I deserve," Jarvis added.

Watch Jarvis's video clapping back at an X influencer for body-shaming her below:

Fans react to Jarvis's clapback at the influencer

The video drew a strong reaction online, with many users weighing in on both the body-shaming and Jarvis's fiery response.

@k_mediashow advised:

"Jarvis. My advice is go n do something better so the bitter ones would not come making you feel bad. People must talk. Learn to ignore until after 2 years."

@OyewaleIsm90602 commented:

"Why are we still doing this? Before or after marriage, nobody deserves to be body shamed. People should learn to celebrate others without turning their appearance into content."

@SmithielL noted:

"Marriage, pregnancy, lifestyle changes, stress, can all affect someone's body. People shouldn't be reduced to how they looked at a particular point in their life. Body-shaming someone by comparing appearance before and after marriage is nd can be deeply hurtful."

@Signor50 shared:

"Body shaming is never cool, but people will always compare before and after pics online. Jarvis has every right to clap back, though I hope this doesn't turn into a full blown Twitter war. Let's Just leave her to enjoy her marriage. Good a thing she responded, we love the energy."

@DISUIDRISOLAYI5 advised:

"Well my advice for Jarvis is she should get ready to sue plenty people bcos dem go still continue to dey troll her just sue anybody and collect your 70_30 lo ba tan case close."

Jarvis defends her appearance and addresses body-shaming after photos of her before and after marriage circulate on X. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng