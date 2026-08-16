The UK government has published salary thresholds that Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visa holders must meet to qualify for permanent residence

Workers must earn at least £41,700 per year or the standard going rate for their occupation, whichever figure is higher

The UK government also outlined specific categories of workers who are subject to different salary rules and may not need to meet the standard thresholds

The UK government has published details of the salary requirements that foreign nationals on Skilled Worker, T2, and Health and Care Worker visas must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

According to the official guidance, applicants are generally required to earn at least £41,700 (N76,687,217) per year, or the standard going rate for their specific occupation, whichever is higher.

The UK shares some exemptions to salary requirements for getting permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: How standard salary threshold works

The going rate varies depending on the occupation code assigned to a worker's role, and each code carries its own annual benchmark figure. The United Kingdom government's guidance includes a table workers can consult to check the going rate for their particular job.

To illustrate how the rule operates in practice, the guidance offers a clear example: a worker earning £42,000 (N77,238,924) per year would still fall short of the requirements if the standard going rate for their occupation stands at £45,000. In that scenario, the higher figure governs eligibility, meaning the applicant would not meet the threshold despite earning above the flat minimum.

Permanent residency: Exemptions to UK salary requirement

The UK government also set out a number of circumstances under which the standard thresholds do not apply. Below are categories that fall outside the standard salary framework and are assessed under their own specific criteria:

Workers in healthcare or education are subject to separate salary rules, as are those whose jobs appear on the Immigration Salary List.

Workers who received their first certificate of sponsorship for a Skilled Worker visa, or an equivalent, before 4 April 2024 and have held Skilled Worker visas continuously since that date are also covered by different requirements.

Holders of an International Sportsperson, T2 Sportsperson, or Tier 2 (Sportsperson) visa

Foreigners on a T2 Minister of Religion or Tier 2 (Minister of Religion) visa.

The guidance is particularly relevant for Nigerian youths and other African professionals working in the UK on skilled worker routes, many of whom are planning their long-term residency applications amid the country's ongoing immigration policy updates.

UK lists requirements for work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined the full eligibility requirements for the Skilled Worker visa, which replaced the old Tier 2 General work visa.

Applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year, or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher, though lower thresholds apply to certain groups.

Source: Legit.ng