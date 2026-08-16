• The Trump administration terminated Temporary Protected Status for nationals of 12 countries, with Somalia and South Sudan among the latest to lose the protection in August 2026

• The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem determined the affected countries no longer met the legal conditions for TPS

• A federal judge blocked Ethiopia's TPS termination, while court proceedings have also affected the status of terminations for Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua

The United States government has ended Temporary Protected Status for nationals of Somalia, South Sudan, Cameroon and Ethiopia, in what marks a continued rollback of a humanitarian immigration programme under President Donald Trump.

Alerts published on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website on August 14 showed that Somalia and South Sudan were the latest additions to the list of countries stripped of TPS designations.

USCIS ends Temporary Protected Status for Somalia and South Sudan, reshaping immigration protections. Photo credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Somalia's status ended on August 14, 2026, while South Sudan's termination took effect on August 7, 2026.

USCIS said both decisions came after former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem concluded that the countries no longer satisfied the legal requirements for the designation.

"After reviewing country conditions and consulting with the appropriate U.S. government agencies, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem determined that Somalia no longer met the conditions for its designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)," the USCIS alert reads.

On South Sudan, the agency said Noem equally determined it no longer qualified, with the termination confirmed "effective Aug. 7, 2026."

What TPS means for affected nationals

TPS is a humanitarian protection that allows nationals of designated countries already living in the US to stay and work legally when circumstances at home, such as armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions, make it unsafe to return. Holders of the status are shielded from deportation, can apply for work permits and may seek travel authorisation.

However, TPS does not lead to permanent residency and does not confer any other form of immigration status. Its termination also does not mean every affected person faces immediate deportation, as some individuals may hold separate lawful immigration status or qualify for other forms of protection.

Full list of countries whose TPS has been terminated

The 12 countries whose TPS designations have been ended are: Haiti, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Nepal, Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia.

USCIS noted that several of these terminations remain subject to active court challenges. A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked Ethiopia's termination in January 2026 while the government considered its next steps. Legal proceedings have similarly delayed or complicated the terminations affecting Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua.

The moves are part of the Trump administration's wider review of TPS designations since taking office.

Somalia and South Sudan lose TPS designations as legal requirements are deemed unmet. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US announces special visa for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has published the eligibility requirements for the O-1 visa, a special nonimmigrant visa for foreign nationals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability or achievement in their field.

The O-1 visa is not a general work visa. It targets individuals who have risen to the very top of their profession and can prove it through sustained national or international acclaim.

Source: Legit.ng