The Australian government published the full list of documents required to apply for a Student visa (Subclass 500) in 2026

Applicants must show proof of identity, intended study, financial capacity, health insurance, and English language ability

Under-18 applicants and those bringing dependants face additional welfare, consent, and school enrolment requirements

The Australian government has released a comprehensive breakdown of the documents that international students must submit when applying for a Student visa (Subclass 500) in 2026.

The guidance, published by the Department of Home Affairs, applies to all foreign nationals seeking to study in Australia and covers everything from identity documents to financial proof.

Australia reveals six documents foreigners must provide when applying for a student visa. Photo Credit: Jesse Thompson

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Australian student visa: Documents every applicant needs

All applicants must submit the following:

1. A valid passport or recognised travel document, along with certified copies of a birth certificate, national identity card, or driver's licence where available.

2. A Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) for all intended courses, unless the applicant falls under a special category such as being sponsored by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade or the Department of Defence, or is a secondary exchange student.

3. Evidence of Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC), which must be obtained at least one week before the course starts and must cover the full duration of the stay in Australia. Citizens of Norway, Sweden, and Belgium may be exempt from this requirement.

4. Proof of sufficient funds to cover travel costs, 12 months of living expenses, tuition fees for the applicant and any accompanying family members, and school costs for school-aged dependants.

5. Evidence of English language proficiency through an approved test score, unless the applicant qualifies for an exemption. Citizens holding passports from the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, or the Republic of Ireland do not need to provide this.

6. Responses to the Genuine Student (GS) requirement questions, which apply to all applications lodged on or after March 23, 2024. Applicants must answer questions in English, with a maximum of 150 words per question, covering their current circumstances, reasons for choosing their course and institution, and the expected benefit of completing the study.

Australian student visa: Additional Requirements for specific applicants

According to the government, students under 18 years of age must provide evidence of accommodation and welfare arrangements in Australia.

Accepted documents include Form 157N nominating a student guardian, a welfare confirmation letter from the education provider, or a Letter of Support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Department of Defence.

Where a child under 18 is included in the application, and one or both parents are not applying for an Australian visa, both parents must complete and sign Form 1229, which is the consent form for granting an Australian visa to a minor. Applicants with sole custody must provide a supporting court order.

Applicants who have changed their name must submit certified copies of relevant documents, such as a marriage or deed poll certificate.

Those bringing a spouse or de facto partner must include certified evidence of the relationship, such as a marriage certificate or family book.

Research students are also required to attach a copy of their research topic alongside a current curriculum vitae or résumé.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had explained three visa types foreigners can use to visit the country.

Australia to increase student visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia was set to increase the student visa fee.

The A$400 hike is part of a broader strategy to reform migration policies and restructure the education sector.

According to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, the proposed fee hike aims to raise A$760 million over the next four years.

Source: Legit.ng