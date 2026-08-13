Legal practitioner Timothy Tugbiyele called out Davido for sharing Edo Governor Okpebholo's alleged WAEC result online

Tugbiyele argued that Davido, as a private citizen, should not have engaged a sitting governor directly on social media

The controversy erupted amid heated political activity ahead of the August 15 Osun state governorship election

A legal practitioner and author, Timothy Tugbiyele, has publicly urged Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to tender an apology to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo following a social media post that has stirred significant controversy.

Tugbiyele made the call in a video uploaded to Facebook on Monday, using the ongoing political exchanges ahead of the Osun state governorship election on August 15 as his backdrop.

Osun governorship election heats up as Davido is told to apologise to Monday Okpebholo. Credit: davido/edogovernor

Source: Instagram

The drama began after Governor Okpebholo made remarks mocking Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido's uncle, over his well-known love of dancing.

Davido fired back by sharing what appeared to be Okpebholo's West African Examinations Council result on social media, a move that has since divided public opinion.

Tugbiyele's Case Against Davido's Response

Recounting the episode in his video, the lawyer said,

"I watched a video when Governor Okpebholo called the governor of my state, Adeleke, the dancing governor. And the governor's relation, David Adeleke, replied by publishing the WAEC Secondary School leaving result of Governor Okpebholo, the governor of Edo State."

While Tugbiyele acknowledged that the result appeared underwhelming, he maintained it gave no one the right to use it as a weapon.

"The result is not good enough, but it's possible. The governor did a resit. We are not aware of that, but I think Davido, David Adeleke's publication is inappropriate," he said.

In his view, the appropriate response would have been for Governor Adeleke himself to reply through official channels, such as a commissioner of information or a special assistant, rather than leaving it to Davido.

Tugbiyele also raised the matter of social standing, arguing that a musician and a sitting governor occupy very different positions.

"David Adeleke and the governor of the state, they are not in the same social class. They are not of the same status. They are not in the same class," he stated.

"Davido Should Apologise"

Describing the post as disrespectful, Tugbiyele drew on Davido's reputation as a well-raised Yoruba man, referencing photographs he had seen of the singer prostrating before elders.

He then made a direct appeal: "Davido, David Adeleke, please, as a proper Yoruba, please apologise to Governor Okpebholo."

The lawyer also used his own academic journey to argue that a poor result at any stage of life should never be used to diminish a person.

"I've had results that are not, I mean, results not good enough. But one of the things that has kept me going is that I had a father who never called me a dullard," he said, adding that Okpebholo's past academic record is irrelevant to who he is today.

Tugbiyele concluded by calling on Davido's elders to step in, insisting that political disagreements must never descend into personal attacks.

"You do not disrespect elders... it should not be an eye for an eye," he said.

The row comes as political tensions run high in Osun State, with Davido having openly backed his uncle's bid for a second term as governor.

The video of a lawyer urging Davido to apologise to Edo state governor is below:

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said: "@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng