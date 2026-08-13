At least 20 electricity transmission towers were vandalised in Nigeria between January and August 2026, with four suspects arrested and one person killed

The attacks are increasing pressure on the power sector, with NISO estimating that transmission losses cost the electricity market about N8 billion monthly

TCN says stronger security, community cooperation and tougher penalties are needed to protect critical power infrastructure and improve grid stability

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As Nigerians continue to endure unreliable electricity supply from the national grid, the vandalism of critical transmission infrastructure is undermining efforts to expand the network and improve power availability.

An analysis of reported incidents shows that at least 20 electricity transmission towers were vandalised between January and August, resulting in the arrest of four suspects and one death.

Power Supply Under Threat as Vandals Destroy 20 Electricity Transmission Towers in Nigeria

Source: UGC

Although the frequency of tower attacks has declined following increased engagement with communities along transmission routes, as well as stronger collaboration with vigilantes and security agencies, vandalism remains a major threat to the stability of the national grid.

Vandalism Drives Up Transmission Losses

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said the electricity market is losing about N8 billion monthly due to transmission losses, with infrastructure vandalism identified as a significant contributor.

The continued destruction of transmission facilities is also placing additional financial pressure on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which must redirect funds earmarked for grid expansion and other critical projects towards repairing damaged infrastructure.

Rather than using available resources to strengthen and expand the transmission network, TCN is forced to spend heavily restoring towers and other facilities that would otherwise remain operational.

TCN Demands Stronger Action

The Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, described vandalism as one of the most persistent challenges confronting Nigeria’s electricity sector.

According to him, attacks on transmission towers, conductors, insulators and other critical equipment are disrupting electricity supply, raising operational expenses, delaying infrastructure projects and weakening investments made by the Federal Government, development partners and Nigerians.

Abdulaziz stressed that protecting the transmission network should be treated as a national security priority, requiring closer cooperation among security agencies, host communities, government institutions and other stakeholders.

Power Supply Under Threat as Vandals Destroy 20 Electricity Transmission Towers in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

He also called for stronger legal and regulatory measures, including appropriate penalties for individuals involved in the destruction of critical national infrastructure.

Beyond vandalism, the TCN chief identified encroachment on transmission line Right-of-Way corridors as another serious challenge.

He explained that such encroachments pose safety hazards, make routine maintenance more difficult, complicate emergency response and could limit the expansion of the transmission network in the future.

Source: Legit.ng