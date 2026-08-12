Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Bolaji Ogunmola Reacts as Omotola Discloses She Got Only N22m From N103m Movie Earnings
Celebrities

Bolaji Ogunmola Reacts as Omotola Discloses She Got Only N22m From N103m Movie Earnings

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Omotola Jalade revealed she received only N22 million from her movie A Father's Love despite the film grossing N103 million at the cinemas
  • Bolaji Ogunmola weighed in on the disclosure, suggesting the N22 million did not even cover the cost of the premiere and promotion
  • The actress hinted that filmmakers face deeper financial struggles than the public realises when it comes to cinema releases

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has spoken out after Omotola Jalade's candid revelation about how little she actually pocketed from her blockbuster cinema release.

On Tuesday, 11 August 2026, Omotola shared that despite her movie A Mother's Love pulling in N103 million at the box office, she walked away with just N22 million as the film's producer.

Bolaji Ogunmola, Nollywood, actress, Omotola Jalade
Bolaji Ogunmola weighs in on Omotola Jalade's disclosure. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola/Omotola Jalade.
Source: Instagram

Bolaji added her voice to the conversation the following day, Wednesday, 12 August, in a post on her X page that made clear she was holding back far more than she was saying.

Read also

Lola Omotayo reacts to husband Peter Okoye's 'I Love You Because' song dedicated to her

Bolaji's Reaction to Omotola's Cinema Earnings

Writing on X, Bolaji suggested that Omotola's experience was far from an isolated one, hinting that the struggles of filmmakers behind the scenes are rarely acknowledged by the public.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

In her words:

"If we start to talk ehn… na cry we go first cry going to the cinema. That 22 million didn't even cover premiere cost nor promotion talk more of the actual film production."

Her comment pointed to the broader financial burden that producers often carry, with premiere logistics, marketing campaigns, and actual production costs frequently eating into whatever revenue eventually filters back to them from distributors and cinema chains.

Read the X post of Bolaji Ogunmola commenting on Omotola Jalade's earnings

Reactions trail Bolaji Ogunmola's comments on Omotola's earnings

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AnanaMhiz stated:

"I strongly believe that distributors can still go back to the drawing board. Cause what is the essence of investing on a project that would put investors on debt ( huge debt) . If no reasonable adjustments . Then I'm concerned about the future of cinema in Nigeria."

Read also

Nollywood's Rotimi Salami addresses accusations of exploiting late Allwell Ademola's legacy

@onyecheochuba7 noted:

"Honestly whats up with premiere? Is there any need for it? Na just fashion dey happen there. It's just fashion show and movie poster"
Bolaji Ogunmola, Omotola Jalade, Nollywood, Actress
Bolaji Ogunmola hints that filmmakers face deeper financial struggles than the public realises when it comes to cinema releases. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.
Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola addresses rumours with Daniel Etim-Effiong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunmola addressed public reactions surrounding her romantic movie scenes with actor Daniel Etim-Effiong.

The actress explained that many viewers often struggle to separate acting from real life, adding that all the romantic scenes they shared were strictly professional and scripted.

Bolaji also stated that Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wife understands the nature of acting and never misunderstood their working relationship, stressing that they are not close outside movie sets.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsActressesInstagram
Hot:
Utme Cbn Petrol prices Eva lovia Kyle filipowski