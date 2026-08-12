Omotola Jalade revealed she received only N22 million from her movie A Father's Love despite the film grossing N103 million at the cinemas

Bolaji Ogunmola weighed in on the disclosure, suggesting the N22 million did not even cover the cost of the premiere and promotion

The actress hinted that filmmakers face deeper financial struggles than the public realises when it comes to cinema releases

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has spoken out after Omotola Jalade's candid revelation about how little she actually pocketed from her blockbuster cinema release.

On Tuesday, 11 August 2026, Omotola shared that despite her movie A Mother's Love pulling in N103 million at the box office, she walked away with just N22 million as the film's producer.

Bolaji Ogunmola weighs in on Omotola Jalade's disclosure. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola/Omotola Jalade.

Source: Instagram

Bolaji added her voice to the conversation the following day, Wednesday, 12 August, in a post on her X page that made clear she was holding back far more than she was saying.

Bolaji's Reaction to Omotola's Cinema Earnings

Writing on X, Bolaji suggested that Omotola's experience was far from an isolated one, hinting that the struggles of filmmakers behind the scenes are rarely acknowledged by the public.

In her words:

"If we start to talk ehn… na cry we go first cry going to the cinema. That 22 million didn't even cover premiere cost nor promotion talk more of the actual film production."

Her comment pointed to the broader financial burden that producers often carry, with premiere logistics, marketing campaigns, and actual production costs frequently eating into whatever revenue eventually filters back to them from distributors and cinema chains.

Read the X post of Bolaji Ogunmola commenting on Omotola Jalade's earnings

Reactions trail Bolaji Ogunmola's comments on Omotola's earnings

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AnanaMhiz stated:

"I strongly believe that distributors can still go back to the drawing board. Cause what is the essence of investing on a project that would put investors on debt ( huge debt) . If no reasonable adjustments . Then I'm concerned about the future of cinema in Nigeria."

@onyecheochuba7 noted:

"Honestly whats up with premiere? Is there any need for it? Na just fashion dey happen there. It's just fashion show and movie poster"

Bolaji Ogunmola hints that filmmakers face deeper financial struggles than the public realises when it comes to cinema releases. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola addresses rumours with Daniel Etim-Effiong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunmola addressed public reactions surrounding her romantic movie scenes with actor Daniel Etim-Effiong.

The actress explained that many viewers often struggle to separate acting from real life, adding that all the romantic scenes they shared were strictly professional and scripted.

Bolaji also stated that Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wife understands the nature of acting and never misunderstood their working relationship, stressing that they are not close outside movie sets.

Source: Legit.ng