US Releases Full List of Countries Whose Embassies Must Be Notified When Citizens Are Arrested
- The US government published a list of countries and jurisdictions that require mandatory consular notification when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil
- Jamaica and the United Kingdom are among the countries on the list, meaning US authorities must alert their embassies without delay
- The list, published by the US State Department, also includes several conditions and exceptions depending on the nationality
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The United States government has published an official list of countries and jurisdictions whose embassies or consulates must be contacted whenever one of their citizens is arrested or detained on American soil.
The list, made available by the US State Department, outlines mandatory consular notification requirements, meaning law enforcement agencies in USA are legally obligated to inform the relevant diplomatic mission when a foreigner from any of the listed countries is taken into custody.
Countries alerted after foreigners' arrest in US
According to the published list on the US State Department, 57 countries are entitled to be notified when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- China (including Macao and Hong Kong)*
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Hungary
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Nigeria
- Philippines
- Poland†
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uzbekistan
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
How the notification rules work
The requirement is not uniform across all listed countries. Poland, for instance, is subject to mandatory notification only for foreign nationals who are not lawful permanent residents in the United States, meaning those without a green card. For green card holders of Polish nationality, notification is only made upon the individual's request.
China's entry carries its own exception: the rule does not apply to persons travelling on a Republic of China passport issued by Taiwan. In such cases, US authorities are instead required to inform the individual that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office can be contacted at their request.
For people who are citizens of the UK, authorities are advised to consult specific guidance on confirming a detained person's British nationality, as some travellers from British Overseas Territories may carry territory-issued passports with no visible indication of their British status.
US announces new visa rules
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the USCIS updated its policy on August 5, 2026, giving officers the power to reject incomplete visa and green card applications outright.
The new rule reverses a Biden-era approach that required officers to first request missing documents before denying an application.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng