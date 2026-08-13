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US Releases Full List of Countries Whose Embassies Must Be Notified When Citizens Are Arrested
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US Releases Full List of Countries Whose Embassies Must Be Notified When Citizens Are Arrested

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The US government published a list of countries and jurisdictions that require mandatory consular notification when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil
  • Jamaica and the United Kingdom are among the countries on the list, meaning US authorities must alert their embassies without delay
  • The list, published by the US State Department, also includes several conditions and exceptions depending on the nationality

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The United States government has published an official list of countries and jurisdictions whose embassies or consulates must be contacted whenever one of their citizens is arrested or detained on American soil.

The list, made available by the US State Department, outlines mandatory consular notification requirements, meaning law enforcement agencies in USA are legally obligated to inform the relevant diplomatic mission when a foreigner from any of the listed countries is taken into custody.

The United States has listed countries whose embassies must be called after its citizens are arrested.
The US releases announce countries that must be notified when citizens are arrested. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries alerted after foreigners' arrest in US

According to the published list on the US State Department, 57 countries are entitled to be notified when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil:

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  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Armenia
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Belarus
  9. Belize
  10. Brunei
  11. Bulgaria
  12. China (including Macao and Hong Kong)*
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Cyprus
  15. Czech Republic
  16. Dominica
  17. Fiji
  18. Gambia
  19. Georgia
  20. Ghana
  21. Grenada
  22. Guyana
  23. Hungary
  24. Jamaica
  25. Kazakhstan
  26. Kiribati
  27. Kuwait
  28. Kyrgyzstan
  29. Malaysia
  30. Malta
  31. Mauritius
  32. Moldova
  33. Mongolia
  34. Nigeria
  35. Philippines
  36. Poland†
  37. Romania
  38. Russia
  39. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  40. Saint Lucia
  41. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  42. Seychelles
  43. Sierra Leone
  44. Singapore
  45. Slovakia
  46. Tajikistan
  47. Tanzania
  48. Tonga
  49. Trinidad and Tobago
  50. Tunisia
  51. Turkmenistan
  52. Tuvalu
  53. Ukraine
  54. United Kingdom
  55. Uzbekistan
  56. Zambia
  57. Zimbabwe

How the notification rules work

The requirement is not uniform across all listed countries. Poland, for instance, is subject to mandatory notification only for foreign nationals who are not lawful permanent residents in the United States, meaning those without a green card. For green card holders of Polish nationality, notification is only made upon the individual's request.

China's entry carries its own exception: the rule does not apply to persons travelling on a Republic of China passport issued by Taiwan. In such cases, US authorities are instead required to inform the individual that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office can be contacted at their request.

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Full List: US designates 20 African cities as regional visa processing hubs

For people who are citizens of the UK, authorities are advised to consult specific guidance on confirming a detained person's British nationality, as some travellers from British Overseas Territories may carry territory-issued passports with no visible indication of their British status.

US announces new visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the USCIS updated its policy on August 5, 2026, giving officers the power to reject incomplete visa and green card applications outright.

The new rule reverses a Biden-era approach that required officers to first request missing documents before denying an application.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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