The US government published a list of countries and jurisdictions that require mandatory consular notification when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil

Jamaica and the United Kingdom are among the countries on the list, meaning US authorities must alert their embassies without delay

The list, published by the US State Department, also includes several conditions and exceptions depending on the nationality

The United States government has published an official list of countries and jurisdictions whose embassies or consulates must be contacted whenever one of their citizens is arrested or detained on American soil.

The list, made available by the US State Department, outlines mandatory consular notification requirements, meaning law enforcement agencies in USA are legally obligated to inform the relevant diplomatic mission when a foreigner from any of the listed countries is taken into custody.

The US releases announce countries that must be notified when citizens are arrested. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries alerted after foreigners' arrest in US

According to the published list on the US State Department, 57 countries are entitled to be notified when their citizens are arrested or detained on American soil:

Albania Algeria Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan Bahamas Barbados Belarus Belize Brunei Bulgaria China (including Macao and Hong Kong)* Costa Rica Cyprus Czech Republic Dominica Fiji Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guyana Hungary Jamaica Kazakhstan Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Malaysia Malta Mauritius Moldova Mongolia Nigeria Philippines Poland† Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Tajikistan Tanzania Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Kingdom Uzbekistan Zambia Zimbabwe

How the notification rules work

The requirement is not uniform across all listed countries. Poland, for instance, is subject to mandatory notification only for foreign nationals who are not lawful permanent residents in the United States, meaning those without a green card. For green card holders of Polish nationality, notification is only made upon the individual's request.

China's entry carries its own exception: the rule does not apply to persons travelling on a Republic of China passport issued by Taiwan. In such cases, US authorities are instead required to inform the individual that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office can be contacted at their request.

For people who are citizens of the UK, authorities are advised to consult specific guidance on confirming a detained person's British nationality, as some travellers from British Overseas Territories may carry territory-issued passports with no visible indication of their British status.

US announces new visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the USCIS updated its policy on August 5, 2026, giving officers the power to reject incomplete visa and green card applications outright.

The new rule reverses a Biden-era approach that required officers to first request missing documents before denying an application.

Source: Legit.ng