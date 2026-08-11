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Osun 2026: Davido Calls Out Senator Fadahunsi Over Public Threat To Accord Members, Shares Evidence
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Osun 2026: Davido Calls Out Senator Fadahunsi Over Public Threat To Accord Members, Shares Evidence

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Afrobeats star Davido took to Instagram on Tuesday to amplify a video of Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi issuing what appeared to be a threat
  • The senator was quoted as allegedly authorising violence against Accord party members ahead of the election
  • Davido's post drew thousands of reactions, with fans and observers questioning the silence of security agencies

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Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has raised the alarm over a viral video showing Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, allegedly ordering violence against members of the Accord party ahead of the Osun governorship election.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 12, 2026, Davido shared a translation of the senator's statement with a video as evidence.

Davido calls out Nigerian senator over alleged threat to Accord Party members.
Davido continues to show support for his uncle, Goveror Ademola Adeleke. Credit: davido/aadeleke
Source: Instagram

The musician tagged the post with the hashtag #Osundecides, drawing attention to the Osun state election scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

Read also

Osun 2026: Davido shares positive update after calling for Trump's support, "Dem don reach out"

Davido Speaks Out Ahead of Osun Election

Davido, who has roots in Ede, Osun state, has been vocal about the upcoming election. By amplifying the alleged statement, he positioned himself squarely against what he described as an elected lawmaker sanctioning harm against political opponents.

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The senator's alleged remarks have drawn widespread condemnation online, with many questioning how a sitting member of the National Assembly could make such statements without immediate consequences from law enforcement.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido sent a message to US President Donald Trump over Osun election.

Davido shares video of a senator's alleged threat over Osun election.
Mixed reactions as Davido calls out senator over threat to Accord Party members. Credit: davido
Source: Twitter

See Davido's post, calling out Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi below:

Reactions as Davido calls out Senator Fadahunsi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@freesmurk94 wrote:

"DSS, NPF What are you doing?"

@youngeldergcfr reacted:

"Imagine!!! Indeed there was a COUNTRY 😢"

@smallestbarber commented:

"Na wa ooo' 😮"

@newscenturytv stated:

Read also

Davido explains why he wrote to Trump instead of Tinubu over Osun election

"Ahhh 😮😮 a whole Nigeria lawmaker"

@ogbafians commented:

"I think say u and ur uncle nah tinubu friends 😂"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026. His post also sparked mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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