Afrobeats star Davido took to Instagram on Tuesday to amplify a video of Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi issuing what appeared to be a threat

The senator was quoted as allegedly authorising violence against Accord party members ahead of the election

Davido's post drew thousands of reactions, with fans and observers questioning the silence of security agencies

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has raised the alarm over a viral video showing Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, allegedly ordering violence against members of the Accord party ahead of the Osun governorship election.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 12, 2026, Davido shared a translation of the senator's statement with a video as evidence.

Davido continues to show support for his uncle, Goveror Ademola Adeleke. Credit: davido/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

The musician tagged the post with the hashtag #Osundecides, drawing attention to the Osun state election scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

Davido Speaks Out Ahead of Osun Election

Davido, who has roots in Ede, Osun state, has been vocal about the upcoming election. By amplifying the alleged statement, he positioned himself squarely against what he described as an elected lawmaker sanctioning harm against political opponents.

The senator's alleged remarks have drawn widespread condemnation online, with many questioning how a sitting member of the National Assembly could make such statements without immediate consequences from law enforcement.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido sent a message to US President Donald Trump over Osun election.

Mixed reactions as Davido calls out senator over threat to Accord Party members. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

See Davido's post, calling out Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi below:

Reactions as Davido calls out Senator Fadahunsi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@freesmurk94 wrote:

"DSS, NPF What are you doing?"

@youngeldergcfr reacted:

"Imagine!!! Indeed there was a COUNTRY 😢"

@smallestbarber commented:

"Na wa ooo' 😮"

@newscenturytv stated:

"Ahhh 😮😮 a whole Nigeria lawmaker"

@ogbafians commented:

"I think say u and ur uncle nah tinubu friends 😂"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026. His post also sparked mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng