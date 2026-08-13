A video from the thanksgiving party of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets captured BBNaija star Imisi in a striking moment with Fuji legend KWAM 1

Imisi was spotted wriggling her body in an unusual way as KWAM 1 sang her praises at the Lagos event

The viral clip drew sharp reactions online, with many warning Imisi to be cautious around the veteran singer given his controversial personal life

A video from the thanksgiving party celebrating Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets in Lagos State has gone viral, and it is not hard to see why.

The clip, which quickly spread across social media, captured BBNaija reality star Imisi dancing in a notably unusual manner directly in front of veteran Fuji musician KWAM 1, who was singing her praises at the time.

Imisi was spotted wriggling her body in an unusual way as KWAM 1 sang her praises at the Lagos event. Photo: Imisi/KWAM 1.

Source: Instagram

Imisi appeared to be in high spirits throughout, moving her body in an eye-catching and somewhat unconventional style as the celebrated singer performed for her.

The scene played out at what was meant to be a joyful family celebration for the popular Nollywood couple.

Fans Sound Warning Over KWAM 1's Reputation

The video has since attracted significant commentary online, and not all of it was celebratory.

While many acknowledged the festive atmosphere of the event, a number of social media users used the opportunity to caution Imisi about her closeness with the Fuji star.

Several commenters pointed to KWAM 1's well-documented romantic controversies, particularly a recent allegation made by a woman who accused the singer of abandoning her and their alleged daughter after she became pregnant.

Watch the X video of Imisi's dance at Lateef Adedimeji's party here:

Reactions trail Imisi's dance in front of KWAM 1

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@GenOmotosho stated:

"You think shes dancing because of Alhaji, shes dancing because of Laabbey"

@Mide_honey shared:

"Make Alaji no enter her abeg o! She’s probably drunk ni……. She don’t want Alaji pleaseeeeee"

@the_rebeccah noted:

"Sheybi imisi ko la s’oju, no be baby. And no be alhaji sef be the main target"

Fans warn Imisi to be cautious around the veteran singer given his controversial personal life. Photos: Imisi.

Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money. While others tried to defend him, saying that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng