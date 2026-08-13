Kidnappers holding Chief Sir Joseph Ezeokafor doubled their initial N700 million ransom demand to N1.5 billion

The Jezco Group chairman and father of Instagram celebrity Jowizaza was abducted after leaving home alone for a prayer ground

The family remained open to negotiations, but the kidnappers reportedly cut off all communication

Fresh anxiety has gripped the family of Chief Sir Joseph Ezeokafor after the criminals holding the Anambra billionaire businessman dramatically raised their ransom demand to N1.5 billion, nearly double what they initially requested.

Ezeokafor, the Chairman of Jezco Group and father of popular Instagram personality Jowizaza, was abducted after he left his home for a prayer ground as part of his annual spiritual retreat.

Fresh update about Jowizaza's father, billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor, emerges. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Reports indicated he was unaccompanied by any security personnel at the time of the incident.

Ransom demand for Jowizaza's father more than doubles

The Guardian on Thursday, August 13, 2026, reported that a source close to the family said the kidnappers first demanded N700 million for his safe return. The family reportedly signalled their willingness to meet that figure as negotiations got underway.

However, the abductors subsequently moved the goalposts, pushing the demand to N1.5 billion before abruptly cutting off all contact.

"The family has been willing to negotiate and do whatever is necessary to secure his release, but the kidnappers have suddenly stopped communicating," the source revealed.

The communication breakdown has left the family unable to confirm Ezeokafor's current condition or well-being, deepening fears for the safety of the septuagenarian businessman.

Authorities yet to issue statement on Jowizaza's father's abduction

More than a week after the abduction, neither the Anambra State Police Command nor the state government had released any official statement on the matter.

Ezeokafor is a widely recognised figure in Anambra, known both for his business interests under the Jezco Group and as the father of Jowizaza, who commands a significant following on social media.

Source discloses that abductors have cut off communication with Billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor's family. Credit: Joseph Ezeokafor

Source: Instagram

Jowizaza's traditional wedding trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jowizaza traditionally tied the knot with his fiancée, Melanie, on November 29, 2024.

A video surfaced online depicting amazing moments from Jowizaza and Melanie's traditional wedding.

The indoor event was attended by family and close friends, as the newly married couple beamed with joy over their celebration.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng