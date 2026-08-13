Mo Bimpe reportedly gifted free clothes and access cards to Aleshinloye Market women who celebrated her triplets

The Ibadan market women, who had gone viral for celebrating the actress, attended the triplets' thanksgiving in Lagos

The actress, tagged alongside her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, kept her promise to the women who showed up for her family

Actress Mo Bimpe has shown that she does not take loyalty for granted, honouring the Aleshinloye Market women from Ibadan who celebrated her triplets from the very day they were born.

The Yoruba film star, who welcomed triplets alongside her husband, actor Adedimeji Lateef, made good on a heartwarming promise by reportedly gifting the market women free outfits and access cards to attend the thanksgiving ceremony held for her babies in Lagos on Wednesday, August 13, 2026.

Mo Bimpe honours Aleshinloye Market women with free outfits and access cards to her triplets' thanksgiving. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

How the Ibadan market women became part of the story

The women, traders at the popular Aleshinloye market in Ibadan, Oyo state, had previously gone viral after a video captured them dancing and rejoicing over the birth of Mo Bimpe's triplets.

Their genuine excitement caught the attention of fans across Nigeria and moved the actress deeply.

Rather than let that moment fade into just another trending clip, Mo Bimpe reportedly set out to locate the women and personally acknowledge their warmth. The couple eventually tracked them down, fulfilling what fans are now calling one of the most touching celebrity gestures of the year.

Mo Bimpe receives applause for inviting market women to her triplets' party. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe's thanksgiving gesture goes viral

On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, footage and photos showing the market women dressed in matching styles circulated on Instagram, with fans reacting strongly to the reunion.

The sight of the traders, dressed uniformly and attending the party, struck a chord with many Nigerians who praised the actress for her thoughtfulness and follow-through.

The Instagram video of Ibadan market women at Mo Bimpe's triplets' party is below:

Fans praise Mo Bimpe over gesture towards Ibadan market women

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@tohmiesin_ wrote:

"My mama suppose join them assuming she know say them go dance for Eta she love Mobimpe ehnn she dey call her oremi if she see her for film like she know am before 😂😂"

@thediaryofbellz commented:

"They even sewed the same style. I loveeettt "

@sindycruiz said:

"I love Mobimpe ehhnnnn, this is so thoughtful of her 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️"

@houseofzhaynnie reacted:

"You all will not cry over your children too ❤️❤️❤️😍 Awon abiyamo"

@fattysfabrics wrote:

"Waoooo 👏 this is so thoughtful of her 👏"

@justviop shared:

"God will reward you mothers. They Adedimejis kept to their promise. I have been looking for them."

Mo Bimpe shows off luxury push gift from husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng