The UK government has outlined specific categories of people applying for British citizenship who are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony

Three distinct groups fall under the exemption, all of which relate to particular classifications of British citizenship status

Those who qualify for the exemption are still required to complete an oath or affirmation of allegiance through an alternative process

The UK government has published guidance confirming that not every person obtaining British citizenship is required to attend an in-person citizenship ceremony, with three specific categories of applicants exempted from the requirement.

The three groups covered by the exemption represent distinct classifications under British nationality law.

The UK gives categories of foreigners that don't need to attend their citizenship ceremony. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreigners exempted from UK citizenship ceremony

According to the official guidance on citizenship ceremonies, people registering as;

British overseas territories citizens, British overseas citizens, or British subjects do not need to be physically present at a ceremony to complete their citizenship process.

A British overseas territories citizen holds a connection to one of the UK's remaining overseas territories, such as Gibraltar or the Cayman Islands.

A British overseas citizen is a separate status typically held by those with historical ties to former British colonies who do not qualify for full British citizenship.

British subjects, meanwhile, represent another legacy category under UK nationality legislation.

Despite the exemption from the ceremony itself, applicants in these categories are not entirely free from formal obligations. The government makes clear that they are still required to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance, which forms a central part of the citizenship process. Rather than completing this step at a public ceremony, those who qualify will receive separate instructions on how to fulfil the requirement through alternative means.

What UK citizenship ceremony normally involves

For the majority of people obtaining British citizenship, the ceremony is a compulsory step that must be completed before the process is finalised.

It typically takes place at a local council office and involves making a pledge of loyalty to the Crown, after which a certificate of citizenship is issued. The event is designed to mark the formal moment a person becomes a British citizen.

The exemptions outlined by the UK government apply narrowly to the three categories listed, meaning most applicants going through the standard naturalisation or registration route will still be expected to attend in person.

UK publishes ways foreigners become citizens

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has explained seven ways foreigners can become British citizens, including by birth, marriage, descent, and Irish citizenship.

The UK said some Commonwealth citizens and stateless people may also qualify for British citizenship if they meet the rules.

Source: Legit.ng