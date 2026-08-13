UK Publishes Categories of Foreigners Exempt From Attending Citizenship Ceremony in 2026
- The UK government has outlined specific categories of people applying for British citizenship who are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony
- Three distinct groups fall under the exemption, all of which relate to particular classifications of British citizenship status
- Those who qualify for the exemption are still required to complete an oath or affirmation of allegiance through an alternative process
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The UK government has published guidance confirming that not every person obtaining British citizenship is required to attend an in-person citizenship ceremony, with three specific categories of applicants exempted from the requirement.
The three groups covered by the exemption represent distinct classifications under British nationality law.
Foreigners exempted from UK citizenship ceremony
According to the official guidance on citizenship ceremonies, people registering as;
- British overseas territories citizens,
- British overseas citizens, or
- British subjects do not need to be physically present at a ceremony to complete their citizenship process.
A British overseas territories citizen holds a connection to one of the UK's remaining overseas territories, such as Gibraltar or the Cayman Islands.
A British overseas citizen is a separate status typically held by those with historical ties to former British colonies who do not qualify for full British citizenship.
British subjects, meanwhile, represent another legacy category under UK nationality legislation.
Despite the exemption from the ceremony itself, applicants in these categories are not entirely free from formal obligations. The government makes clear that they are still required to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance, which forms a central part of the citizenship process. Rather than completing this step at a public ceremony, those who qualify will receive separate instructions on how to fulfil the requirement through alternative means.
What UK citizenship ceremony normally involves
For the majority of people obtaining British citizenship, the ceremony is a compulsory step that must be completed before the process is finalised.
It typically takes place at a local council office and involves making a pledge of loyalty to the Crown, after which a certificate of citizenship is issued. The event is designed to mark the formal moment a person becomes a British citizen.
The exemptions outlined by the UK government apply narrowly to the three categories listed, meaning most applicants going through the standard naturalisation or registration route will still be expected to attend in person.
UK publishes ways foreigners become citizens
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has explained seven ways foreigners can become British citizens, including by birth, marriage, descent, and Irish citizenship.
The UK said some Commonwealth citizens and stateless people may also qualify for British citizenship if they meet the rules.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng