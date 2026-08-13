A showbiz insider has weighed in on the Peter and Paul Okoye talent debate on social media

CDO credited Peter with the choreography, stage presence, and creative vision that made PSquare one of Nigeria's biggest acts

Fans flooded the comments with divided opinions on whether Peter or Paul deserves the most credit for the group's success

A debate that has lingered since PSquare's messy split has resurfaced again, this time with a man who claims to have watched the twins work up close.

CDO, a singer and former British American Tobacco staff member who once worked with Peter Okoye's wife Lola, sat down on the talktruepodcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to settle a question fans have argued over for years: who is the more talented twin?

Show biz insider claims Peter Okoye is more talented than twin brother Paul. Credit: psquare

Source: Instagram

His verdict was unambiguous. Peter, he said, edges Paul on talent, even if Paul's voice is what most people associate with their sound.

CDO Makes the Case for Peter Okoye

CDO argued that raw vocal ability is only one measure of talent, and by every other measure, Peter dominates. He pointed to Peter's showmanship, stage organisation, choreography, branding instincts, and creative direction as the pillars that built PSquare's reputation across Africa.

According to CDO, Peter ran daily rehearsals lasting between three and six hours whenever the group was in Lagos, personally leading choreography sessions. He also claimed Peter was the driving force behind the group's distinct visual identity, including the iconic jacket-and-headband aesthetic that became synonymous with their performances.

CDO went further, asserting that Peter was the architect behind Psquare, the performance concept that elevated the group above other Nigerian acts of their era. He described it as a product of discipline and deliberate preparation, not chance.

An insider reveals that Paul Okoye is a better singer, while Peter is more talented. Credit: psquare

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye reacted as actor Uche Maduagwu and other supporters took to Lagos streets to support him.

The video of CDO speaking about Peter and Paul Okoye's talent is below:

Fans React to the Peter vs Paul Debate

The clip quickly drew strong opinions from followers on Instagram. Read them below

@mandydanielz wrote:

"the dancing, the dressing, the headband swag the stage presence that was PSQUARE and it was Peter "

@goldenbrenda1 said:

"Peter decided to dance as a team sport not dat Paul sings any better. Peter is more advantaged becos he pack all the talent for body. Triple threat Peter na joke to Una? Don't play!🔥"

@nellykna pushed back:

"Is not Peter sir, it is both of them"

@paulin.tarpeh appealed for reconciliation:

"God created them as a team with unique talents to explore as a team so both of them need to work as a team to make it happen…. Come back together God never make mistakes pls come back together with both talents plssss….. I am a Twinny too seeing them fighting breaks me a lot."

@daisy191755 kept it simple:

"Thanks you @peterpsquare"

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng