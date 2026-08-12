Several African countries launched or expanded golden visa programmes in 2026, offering residency or citizenship in exchange for investment

Mauritius, Ethiopia, and São Tomé and Príncipe are among the countries with active frameworks, with entry costs ranging from $90,000 to $10 million

An economist linked the policy surge to a 35% drop in US foreign aid disbursements to Africa, which fell to $7.86 billion in 2025

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

African countries are increasingly turning to investment migration programmes to attract foreign capital, wealthy investors and skilled professionals as traditional sources of international funding come under pressure.

Golden visa and citizenship-by-investment programmes allow eligible foreigners to secure residency or, in some cases, citizenship by making qualifying investments.

Nigerians are eligible to apply as more African countries launch Golden visas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

These may include purchasing property, injecting capital into businesses, funding approved projects or making contributions to national development.

For Nigerians exploring opportunities outside the country, several African nations now offer established programmes, while others are developing new schemes.

Mauritius offers $1 million Golden Visa

Mauritius launched its Golden Visa programme in May 2026, requiring investors to commit $1 million under its investment framework.

The Indian Ocean island nation is positioning the programme as a way of attracting high-net-worth investors and long-term capital while strengthening its position as a regional financial and investment hub.

Applicants must meet the relevant investment and immigration requirements before obtaining residency.

Ethiopia sets investment threshold as high as $10 million

Ethiopia has introduced an Investor Residency Programme targeting major foreign investors.

The investment requirement can reach $10 million, although investors committing $5 million to projects that meet specified job-creation conditions may qualify under a lower threshold.

The scheme is designed to channel foreign capital into productive economic activities while creating employment and supporting economic development.

São Tomé and Príncipe offers citizenship from $90,000

São Tomé and Príncipe has entered Africa's citizenship-by-investment market with a programme offering a direct route to citizenship from about $90,000.

The country issued its first passport under the programme in January 2026 after launching the initiative in late 2025.

Unlike conventional golden visas, which primarily provide residency, citizenship-by-investment programmes can offer eligible applicants a direct pathway to nationality, subject to the country's due-diligence and legal requirements.

Botswana and Namibia develop new investment routes

Botswana has unveiled a proposed Impact Citizenship Programme targeting contributions of between $75,000 and $95,000.

However, the programme is not yet fully operational because enabling legislation and application infrastructure are still required.

Namibia is also reviewing its proposed Desert Visa initiative alongside a pending Migration Control Bill. Meanwhile, investors can reportedly access existing residency routes through investment provisions starting from approximately $316,000.

Why African countries are turning to Golden Visas

The expansion of investment migration comes as foreign aid to Africa declines.

Between 2016 and 2025, US foreign assistance to Africa totalled about $120.9 billion, while disbursements reportedly dropped 35 per cent in 2025 to $7.86 billion from $12.1 billion in 2024.

Economist Oluyemi Adeosun said the reduction in foreign assistance is pushing developing countries to search for alternative sources of non-debt capital.

According to Adeosun, investment migration can provide immediate foreign exchange without creating the repayment obligations associated with international borrowing.

More countries could join the race

Investment migration is also being viewed as a tool for economic diversification.

In Botswana, for example, the proposed citizenship programme is partly linked to efforts to reduce dependence on diamonds and attract capital into other sectors.

African countries race to raise funds via Golden Visa schemes. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Armand Arton, chief executive officer of Arton Capital, said investment migration programmes can channel funds into sectors including housing, luxury tourism, renewable energy, mining and financial services.

For Nigerian investors, the growing number of African programmes means more options for obtaining residency or citizenship through investment. However, applicants must carefully verify current rules, qualifying investments, government fees, due diligence requirements and whether a programme is fully operational before committing funds.

The landscape is changing rapidly, with several countries still developing their frameworks.

6 African countries offering visa-free entry to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that cross-border travel in Africa could be entering a new era as more countries move to scrap visa requirements for fellow Africans.

The latest country to join the push is Chad, which has announced plans to remove entry visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

The move is expected to make travel easier for millions of Africans while supporting tourism, trade, investment and greater regional integration, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Source: Legit.ng