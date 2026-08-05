FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh shared a throwback photo with Peter Okoye on Facebook, using the hashtag #IbelievePeter

The post surfaced amid a fresh dispute between Mr P and his brothers Jude and Paul Okoye over Psquare's assets and management

Nigerians online questioned whether it was appropriate for a serving police officer to take sides in the ongoing family row publicly

A throwback photo has put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

FCT Police spokesperson reveals she believes in Peter Okoye amid Psquare family feud. Credit: peterpsquare/judengees/SP Josephine Adeh

Source: Instagram

Captioning the post with the hashtag "#IbelievePeter," she wrote that she had met "my all time fav Mr Psquare" at the venue ten years ago.

The timing of the post raised eyebrows, coming as the Psquare feud has escalated once again, with Peter Okoye revisiting allegations of threats and disputes over property and assets connected to the former music group against his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye.

See SP Josephine Adeh's Facebook post below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, broke her silence following Peter's allegations against her and her husband.

FCT PPRO's Post Sparks Debate

Many who came across Adeh's post read it as an endorsement of Peter's position in the ongoing family dispute, particularly because of the "#IbelievePeter" hashtag.

The combination of the timing and the phrasing quickly drew criticism, with several users arguing that a police officer in her official capacity should not be seen to be taking sides in a matter that could eventually require law enforcement attention.

Mixed reactions trail police officer support for Peter Okoye amid family feud. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

What Nigerians Are Saying

The reactions were swift and pointed. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments on Instagram below:

@teejay_uzo wrote:

"Putting this up at this time is very unprofessional as a police officer."

@ifizkhid commented:

"Do you believe him because you met him sometime ago 😁😁 Naija i hail o"

@iam_authourity said:

"Imagine they now take this case to her. Are police officers even trained at all?"

@official_queen_estty shared:

"As much as we know know say Peter is being truthful and we believe him, let's not also forget that this is family matter, dem no dey take sides."

@olaijeoma wrote:

"Omo, 10yrs ago na wen I finished secondary school, oo. Thank God for life"

One user added:

"I believe Peter @peterpsquare my favorite gave us an unending memory.. our African Michael Jackson"

Jude Okoye reacts to Peter's allegations

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye broke his silence following the release of the fifth instalment in his younger brother Peter's ongoing tell-all video series.

In the latest video, Peter alleged that Jude threatened to shoot him during a heated disagreement over a property in the United States. According to Peter, the confrontation arose after he questioned plans to sell the property, raising concerns about its ownership.

Rather than engage the claims head-on, Jude responded briefly via his Instagram story, choosing to hand the situation over to a higher authority.

Source: Legit.ng