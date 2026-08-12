Peller and Jarvis were on a live stream together when he noticed his wife was not wearing a bra and reacted sharply

The content creator used his hand to cover Jarvis's chest before making a pointed remark about who her body now belongs to

Peller also showed off his wedding ring on the stream, saying he does not normally wear jewellery but is proud to wear this one

Peller is already playing the role of a protective husband, and his wife, Jarvis, is not having it.

A video has circulated online showing the newlyweds mid-livestream when Peller noticed that Jarvis was not wearing a bra. He moved quickly to cover her chest with his hand before turning to question her directly about it.

Reactions as Peller scolds wife, Jarvis, for appearing 'naked' on their live stream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis, unbothered, told her husband to leave her alone and insisted that nothing was visible. Peller disagreed, pointed out what he could see on camera, and then made his position clear: whatever was showing on her chest, he said, "is now for him."

Peller shows off his wedding ring

Peller brags about his wedding ring on live stream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Beyond the bra drama, Peller used the live session to celebrate his new status as a married man. He held up his hand to show his wedding ring to viewers, explaining that he does not typically wear jewellery but was genuinely proud to be wearing this particular one.

He also shared that he had been told the deaf community watches his content, and he rejoiced at knowing his reach extended even to those viewers.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Jarvis doing their live stream as the streamer corrected his wife:

Fans react to the couple's live stream

Nigerians in the comments did not hold back:

@sophire7 wrote:

"this year we don enter for Peller hand"

@ajokedelicacyandmore commented:

"Even the deaf knows you are married now. We don hear."

@mhizsarahayoola said:

"God bless ur new home"

@_torrytech reacted:

"Omo peller small small oo 30/40 years still go far o."

@success__chizzy_ wrote:

"Nothing we nor go see for newlywedded couples .. ebidosie ona ato."

@igwe.favour.98837 added:

"Be calming down ooh, bcos you still have along way to go marriage no be moi moi."

@official_horlarmiidey commented:

"We thought veekee was doing too much but peller wan finish us bayi"

@presh_akani shared:

"This guy is a leader. Did y'all notice how he told her to leave the camera? Leadership is not in the age & only a man with such leadership skills can marry an older lady. I commend you Peller and like you as a person. You just have to improve on your manners,sometimes you are too loud and disrespectful."

Peller shares dollars at his wedding

Legit.ng had reported that a video from content creator Peller’s white wedding to Jarvis had caught the attention of fans online, particularly after the groom was seen handling the cash gifts he received during the ceremony.

In the viral clip, Peller appeared to make a deliberate gesture that many viewers interpreted as a sign of respect and maturity. Rather than keeping the money for himself or immediately handing it over to his own family, the young groom reportedly shared the dollar gifts with his in-laws first, then turned to his parents.

Source: Legit.ng