Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo reposted a video of Paul Okoye's wife Ivy using the classic Psquare hit 'Ifunanya' as background sound

The repost came amid the ongoing public drama between Peter Okoye and his twin brother Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy

Lola's action sparked divided reactions online, with fans debating whether the move was deliberate or accidental

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, has set social media buzzing after reposting a video featuring Paul Okoye's younger wife, Ivy, set to the beloved Psquare classic "Ifunanya."

The repost landed at a particularly charged moment, given the well-publicised tensions that have lingered between Peter and his twin brother Paul, popularly known as Rudeboy.

Lola Okoye's latest reaction to Rudeboy's younger wife has fans divided. Credit: @peterpsquare, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In the clip Lola shared, Ivy was dressed in a beige and red outfit, walking through what appeared to be a market setting, with the iconic Psquare track playing in the background.

Lola's Repost Raises Eyebrows

For many followers, the timing and nature of the repost felt loaded. Psquare was the duo formed by Peter and Paul Okoye before their very public split, making "Ifunanya" a song closely tied to their shared musical legacy.

The fact that Paul's wife was using the song, and that Peter's wife then amplified it, did not go unnoticed.

The move appeared to signal a warmer dynamic between the two women, even as their husbands remain estranged, and some fans were quick to read deeper meaning into it.

Lola Okoye shares unexpected reaction to Rudeboy's younger wife's latest video. Credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Lola's Move

The repost drew a wave of comments, ranging from amused to hopeful:

@chizychannel08 wrote:

"Them peter marry older woman but paul marry him pikin abi"

@okereke1309 commented:

"Social and fake life, why she no repost am before now, if rudeboy respond e go turn another thing"

@celestinetheactress said:

"I respect you ma @lolaomotayo_okoye much love from me to you ❤️❤️"

@favorite_gemini_queen noted:

"Ivy is a cool lady too.. she no send Paul, if you check some of her post Peter dey like her post too."

@randuvelma wrote:

"@ivy_zenny @lolaomotayo_okoye great, let's get the twins together again❤️"

@roseline0532 offered a more sceptical take:

"Sometimes I repost by mistake"

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng