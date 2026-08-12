The US Mission in Nigeria remembered Imam Abubakar Abdullahi eight years after he sheltered hundreds of Christians during a deadly Plateau attack

Abdullahi risked his life by confronting attackers and refusing to allow them into the mosque where Christians had taken refuge

The Nigerian imam later received the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Award for his commitment to religious freedom and peace

The United States Mission in Nigeria has remembered the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, the Nigerian cleric who risked his life to protect hundreds of Christians during a deadly attack in Plateau State in 2018.

The US Mission in Nigeria remembers the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi for his peacebuilding efforts. Photo: X/USEmbassy

Source: Twitter

The mission shared a remembrance message on X as part of its “This Week in US-Nigeria History” series, recalling a 2018 interview with Abdullahi and his contribution to interfaith peace.

Abdullahi became internationally recognised after sheltering members of the Christian community in his mosque and home when suspected attackers stormed villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Imam Sheltered Christians During Attack

The incident took place on June 23, 2018, when coordinated attacks were reported across several communities in Barkin Ladi.

According to the US Department of State, Abdullahi was finishing midday prayers when he and members of his congregation heard gunshots and saw Christians fleeing the violence.

The imam opened the mosque and his adjoining home to those seeking refuge, providing shelter to hundreds of people.

He then confronted the attackers outside and pleaded with them not to enter the mosque or harm those he was protecting.

The US government said the cleric even offered to give his own life in exchange for the safety of the Christians inside.

Although the attacks claimed dozens of lives, Abdullahi's intervention helped save the lives of many people who had sought refuge with him.

US Recognised Abdullahi's Courage

Abdullahi's actions later earned him international recognition, including the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Award in 2019.

The award recognised individuals who had demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting religious freedom and promoting understanding between faith communities.

The US Mission also recalled its 2018 “Chatting with a Hero” interview with Abdullahi, describing him as a remarkable Nigerian peacebuilder whose work continued to inspire.

The mission wrote:

“His legacy of promoting religious freedom and promotion of peace continues to inspire.”

Before receiving the State Department honour, Abdullahi had also been presented with the Ambassador's Peacemaker Award for Heroism by then-US Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington during an interfaith dialogue in Abuja.

Legacy of Interfaith Peace

Abdullahi's story emerged during a period of heightened communal and religious tensions in Plateau State, making his decision to protect people of another faith particularly significant.

Rather than allowing religious differences to deepen the crisis, the imam placed himself between the attackers and those seeking refuge.

The US Mission's latest remembrance comes eight years after the 2018 incident and keeps alive the story of a Nigerian religious leader whose actions became a symbol of courage, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The mission also shared a recording of its 2018 interview with Abdullahi as part of its remembrance of his life and work.

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Source: Legit.ng