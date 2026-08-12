Updated 2026 Ballon d’Or Rankings After PSG Beat Aston Villa to Win UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Aston Villa to win the UEFA Super Cup and the result may have slightly shifted the Ballon d'Or in the way of PSG players.
Updated Ballon d'Or rankings
Ousmane Dembele
Lamine Yamal
Rodri
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.