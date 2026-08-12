The Swedish government has announced the minimum income foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for Swedish citizenship in 2026

The maintenance requirement applies to applicants aged 18 to 67, and only income from employment or self-employment counts

Applicants must also not have received social assistance for more than six months in the three years before a citizenship decision

The Swedish government has announced that foreigners applying for citizenship in 2026 must earn at least SEK 20,850 (roughly ₦3,900,000) per month before tax to meet the country's maintenance requirement.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, the rule applies to all citizenship applicants between the ages of 18 and 67.

Sweden reveals the minimum monthly income foreigners need before applying for citizenship. Photo Credit: Alexis Jumeau, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

To satisfy the requirement, an applicant's annual income must reach at least three income base amounts, which translates to SEK 250,200 (about ₦46,800,000) before tax for 2026.

Swedish citizenship: What income qualifies

Not every source of money counts towards this threshold. The government specified that only income from employment or self-employment is acceptable. Capital gains, investment returns, and dividends do not qualify.

Several forms of subsidised employment are also excluded, including special employment support, new start jobs, and establishment jobs.

Additionally, payments such as unemployment benefit, activity support, development allowance, and establishment allowance cannot be used to meet the income requirement. The income must be the applicant's own, earned directly through work.

Swedish citizenship: Social assistance rule

Beyond the income threshold, Sweden also requires that applicants have not relied on social assistance for longer than six months during the three years immediately before a citizenship decision is made. This condition runs alongside the income requirement and is independently assessed.

Together, both conditions form the maintenance requirement that Sweden uses to evaluate whether a citizenship applicant can financially support themselves without depending on public funds.

The maintenance requirement is one of several criteria foreigners must meet when applying for Swedish citizenship as adults. Other conditions include a minimum period of legal residence in Sweden and a clean record with the authorities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had announced fresh residence permit requirements for foreign students in 2026.

International students with unlimited work hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had published the categories of students who are allowed to work in the country without limits.

The Swedish Parliament approved the changes, which place restrictions on how much students can work during their studies, raise academic performance requirements, and require students to report their home address to the Swedish Migration Agency.

Under the new framework, international students are no longer free to work unlimited hours during their studies.

Source: Legit.ng