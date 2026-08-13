The UK government has outlined exactly what police officers are legally entitled to ask drivers for during a roadside stop

Drivers who do not have the required documents on them are given a deadline to present them at a police station

The government warning also covers when police can seize a vehicle or issue a fixed penalty notice on the spot

The UK government has published clear guidance on what drivers must be prepared to show when stopped by police on British roads, and the rules carry serious consequences for those who fall short.

Police officers in the United Kingdom have the authority to stop any vehicle at any time, for any reason. Refusing to pull over when signalled to do so is a criminal offence.

The UK publishes the documents drivers must provide once stopped by police officers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Documents UK police can request from you

Once a vehicle has been stopped, an officer may ask the driver to produce three specific documents:

A valid driving licence, A certificate of insurance, and A Ministry of Transport (MOT) certificate confirming the vehicle has passed its roadworthiness test.

Drivers are not required to carry these documents in their vehicle at all times. However, anyone who cannot present them immediately is given seven days to take the originals to a police station of their choice.

UK announces penalties drivers could face

Legit.ng confirms that beyond requesting documents, UK police officers also hold a range of additional powers during a roadside stop. Officers can issue fixed penalty notices on the spot for certain offences, and they are entitled to request a breath test if they suspect a driver has consumed alcohol.

One of the more significant powers outlined in the guidance is vehicle seizure. Police can confiscate a car if the driver is found to be operating it without valid insurance, or if other qualifying offences are detected during the stop.

UK publishes 62 occupations in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) has published a long list of jobs that are in very high demand in the country.

The list, published on the government website, shows that the jobs are from different sectors.

Source: Legit.ng