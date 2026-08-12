Osun Governor Adeleke made a public claim about giving a car to former Governor Oyinlola ahead of the governorship election

Adeleke said Oyinlola moved from the APM to the APC after receiving the gift and refused to back his re-election bid

The governor's remarks drew wide reactions online, with critics questioning his choice to air such personal details in public

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has publicly accused former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of disloyalty, claiming he gifted Oyinlola a car after the ex-governor told him he had none, only for Oyinlola to later defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and withdraw his support.

Governor Adeleke described Oyinlola as a paperweight politician in Osun state.

Adeleke questions Oyinlola's loyalty amid Osun guber election heat. Photo credit: @IAlaloye

Source: Twitter

Adeleke made the remarks in a video aired by Arise News, with footage posted to X on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, by user @Imranmuhdz.

"Former Governor Oyinlola complained to me that he doesn't have a car, and I gave him a new car. He collected the new car, then he went to APM from APM to APC, saying he will not support me. He's a paperweight."

The comments came as political tension builds ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election, which is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race.

Adeleke vs Oyinlola: The political background

Oyinlola, who served as Osun State's military administrator and later as civilian governor, is among those who have shifted political alignment ahead of the election.

His move from the African Peoples Movement to the APC put him on the opposing side from Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeleke's decision to bring up the car gift in a public setting drew sharp reactions online, with many questioning the political wisdom of the disclosure.

@OJF_Official wrote:

"This Adeleke mouth no good... Just saying everything in public! Oyinlola your yansh outside. Oyinlola has his choice to support whoever he wants to support..."

@kanola_x raised doubts about the claim, saying:

"Oyinlola was a military administrator and former civilian governor said he does not have a car? Ademola smoked before coming here."

@AriyoJohnson offered a different reading:

"For those saying that the former governor didn't have a car, perhaps what he was trying to say was that he gave him a new/latest car. Let's not twist the meaning of his statement. Regardless, Imole all the way!"

@DalconShaniyi criticised the framing of the gift, arguing:

"As a fmr gov of the state, he's entitled to brand new vehicles every 2-4 yrs, from the state coffers. It's not your money, Mr Gov. You don't have to say you gave him a car. Let's be frank."

@Harjiboy69 appeared to enjoy the drama:

"When they go low, you go lower; no one has the monopoly on madness. I love this Adeleke energy."

@alaya_001 shifted focus to a different concern:

"We should not forget that Osun State is a civil servants' state, and if the Governor did not have a salary issue with them, he would still return."

@Princesuleto said:

"I actually feel he shouldn't have said this, but again, this is Political season, so everyone should be ready to get dirty."

10 LGAs that may shape Osun election outcome

Recall that all three leading candidates in Saturday's Osun governorship poll hail from the same senatorial district, making vote distribution tightly contested.

The Accord Party, APC and ADC camps each claim they will win all 30 local government areas in the state.

The battleground councils, including Osogbo, Olorunda, Odo Otin and Ilesa East, could ultimately decide who wins the governorship.

Adeleke demands Fadahunsi's arrest over viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi after a video circulated of him threatening Accord Party members ahead of Saturday's governorship poll.

Governor Adeleke held an emergency press briefing on August 11, calling the senator's remarks a national security threat and demanding his immediate arrest.

Fadahunsi denied making a direct threat, saying less than two minutes were clipped from a 24-minute speech to misrepresent his words.

Source: Legit.ng