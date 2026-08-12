Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, who was based in Belgium, died following complications after a failed pregnancy

Fellow TikTokers, including Sampsonwaa, confirmed the news, revealing Sexxy Vida was a mother of nine and had been pregnant again

Fans expressed being taken aback across social media after learning of her passing, with many reacting to reports of her large family

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Vida Anane, better known as Sexxy Vida, has passed away in Belgium, following complications she suffered after losing a pregnancy.

The news sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian TikTok community, with several content creators breaking the story to their followers.

Reactions as TikToker Sexxy Vida dies from complications with her tenth pregnancy. Photo credit@nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Fellow TikToker Abrewa Vida initially questioned the reports, asking whether they were accurate before later posting a second video that appeared to confirm the tragedy.

Blogger thosecalledcelebs also weighed in, sharing a video of TikToker Sampsonwaa addressing the incident directly.

What happened to Sexxy Vida

Fans mourn as TikToker Sexxy Vida dies. Photo credit@nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

According to Sampsonwaa, Sexxy Vida was already a mother of nine children and had fallen pregnant again when she lost the baby. Following the miscarriage, her condition deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital in Belgium, where she later died.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death have not been officially detailed, but multiple sources within the TikTok community appear to have independently corroborated the tragic news.

Here is the Instagram post announcing the demise of Sexxy Vida below:

Fans react to Vida's death

The news prompted an outpouring of grief and commentary online, with many followers struggling to process both the loss and the details surrounding it. Here are some of the reactions:

@obi_ne_bae233 wrote:

"All these to prove a point to who exactly? Oo God"

@gracechild247 commented:

"1,2,3,4,5…10? Wow! May her soul rest in peace"

@_likesofpiper said:

"So sad Buh for 2026 why plenty kids lovely vida."

@explore_andbuywithafia reacted:

"10th child as in what koraaaa ah"

@amankwah_afiah wrote:

"You'll never understand unless it your turn."

@spendy_blinks shared:

"Like seriously , I heard this from someone today and didn't believe it, how can you give birth to 1,2,3,4,5………. And still counting"

Popular crossdresser dies

Legit.ng had reported that a popular Nigerian crossdresser and content creator, Abuja Area Mama, was killed in Abuja. According to reports, the TikTok star was murdered on August 7, 2024, with news of the tragic incident quickly spreading across social media.

The reported death of Abuja Area Mama, whose bold online presence had earned him a following among Nigerian social media users, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some expressed shock and sadness over his death, others took to social media to share their thoughts on his life, online persona, and the circumstances surrounding his reported killing.

Source: Legit.ng