A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit by APC aspirant Matthew Oyerinmade challenging Hon. Festus Adefiranye's candidacy for a 2027 House of Representatives seat

Oyerinmade's counsel told the court his client wanted to withdraw the case for personal reasons, but the defence pushed back and opposed the application

A source revealed Oyerinmade is considering dumping the APC for the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a legal challenge brought by All Progressives Congress aspirant Matthew Oyerinmade against the emergence of Hon. Festus Ayodele Adefiranye as the APC candidate for the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in the 2027 House of Representatives election.

The case ended on Wednesday when Oyerinmade's legal team, led by Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN), informed the court that his client wished to pull out of the suit for what was described only as "personal reasons." However, counsel to Adefiranye, Abiola Olawole, alongside Samuel Ntibi and Daramola Martins, resisted the withdrawal application, arguing that both parties had already joined issues in the matter.

Court dismisses suit against APC primary results Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tribune reported that Presiding Judge Justice Joyce Abdulmalik sided with the defence. "Issues have been joined in this matter. I will make an order of dismissal," she ruled. The court added: "I make no order as to cost."

What triggered the legal battle

Oyerinmade had been among the aspirants who contested the APC National Assembly primary election for the constituency, with backing from Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He lost the party's ticket to Adefiranye and subsequently went to court to challenge the outcome, even as the party submitted the names of its candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The dismissal, rather than a simple withdrawal, carries potential legal weight. Experts have raised concerns that the manner in which the suit was terminated could affect any future legal action Oyerinmade may wish to pursue, since the court did not merely note a voluntary withdrawal but dismissed the case after upholding the argument that issues had already been joined.

Oyerinmade's next political move

Beyond the courtroom, a reliable source told Nigerian Tribune that Oyerinmade has concluded plans to leave the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he intends to continue his political ambitions in the 2027 general elections. The source added that Oyerinmade is specifically weighing a run for the Ondo South Senatorial District ticket under the PDP platform.

The dismissal of the suit effectively closes the door on his challenge to Adefiranye's candidacy, leaving him to chart a fresh course ahead of the 2027 polls.

Court affirms APC House of Reps primary in Ondo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Wike denies lobbying to be APC campaign DG

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike responded to media reports linking him to a push for the DG role in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The reports had listed Wike alongside other top party officials allegedly being considered or lobbying for the campaign position.

Wike's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, addressed the claims on the minister's behalf, calling the reports false and urging Nigerians to desist from them.

Source: Legit.ng