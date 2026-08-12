The Kenyan government has published the full list of documents required from all travellers before they can apply for a visa to enter the country

Applicants must present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, and travel itinerary details among the six listed requirements

The requirements apply to all foreign nationals seeking entry into Kenya regardless of where they are applying from

The Kenyan government has outlined six essential documents that all foreign nationals must have ready before submitting a visa application to enter the country.

The requirements, published by Kenyan authorities, apply to every people regardless of nationality or country of application.

The Kenya list documents that are needed before applying for a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Documents Kenya requires from visa applicants

1. A valid passport. This must remain valid for at least six months beyond the applicant's intended date of arrival in Kenya and must contain at least one blank page for stamping

2. Applicants are also required to provide a selfie or a passport-style photograph

3. Current contact details, including a working email address and phone number

4. Beyond personal identification, travellers must submit details of their arrival and departure itinerary, giving authorities a clear picture of their planned movements in and out of the country.

5. Proof of accommodation in the form of a booking confirmation is equally required

6. Applicants must be prepared to cover visa fees using a credit card, debit card, or another accepted payment method.

What foreigners should know going to Kenya

The checklist signals that Kenya expects people to have their travel plans firmly in place before initiating the visa process. Incomplete documentation is likely to delay or hinder an application, making early preparation essential.

Kenya has been operating an eVisa system that allows travellers to apply online rather than visiting an embassy in person, which has made the process more accessible for applicants across Africa and beyond. Ensuring all six documents are ready before beginning the application can help avoid unnecessary delays and improve the chances of a smooth approval.

African countries able to enter Kenya visa-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan government has outlined the list of countries whose nationals do not require a visa to enter the country.

Out of the 46 global countries approved under the visa-exempt category, exactly 20 are African nations.

Source: Legit.ng