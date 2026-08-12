Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu apologised after Cameroon knocked Nigeria out of the WAFCON 2026 quarter-final

The defeat denied Nigeria automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, forcing them into the playoff route

Madugu referenced the Super Eagles' playoff failure as motivation, vowing the women's team will not follow the same path

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has vowed that Nigeria's women's national team will not repeat the Super Eagles' failure in the World Cup playoffs.

Cameroon knocked the 10-time African champions out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage, ending their automatic World Cup qualification hopes.

Super Falcons coach speaks ahead of World Cup playoff. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat in Cameroon pushed Nigeria onto the same arduous playoff path to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

It was the same path the Super Eagles recently walked, and ultimately failed to complete after losing in the second match of their qualifying campaign.

Madugu aims dig at Super Eagles

Madugu did not shy away from accountability following the result, and also took a pointed swipe at what Nigerians are still coming to terms with on the men's side of football.

“We have a second chance, and we will give it our all. We do not want to disappoint and go the same way as the men. We'll do our best to make sure we go through the playoffs,” Madugu told ESPN.

“I quite understand the pain everyone is going through. We know what it means for all of us and the country. I apologise and take responsibility for that.”

The comparison to the Super Eagles is a significant one. The men's team also failed to qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and fell in the playoffs, a result that triggered widespread frustration across the country.

Madugu's remarks signal that the women's team intends to use that disappointment as fuel rather than a template.

According to BBC Sport, Nigeria will face the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the first round of the playoff process, while Cote d'Ivoire will face Ghana.

A victory over South Africa would advance the Super Falcons to the intercontinental playoff stage, where they would need to secure another win to book their place at the Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in their history, and Madugu's comments suggest the coaching staff is acutely aware of the weight of that record and the public pressure to preserve it.

Oshoala makes promise to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala promised Nigerians that the Super Falcons will do their best to qualify for the World Cup.

Oshoala noted that she understands how hurt Nigerians were when the Super Eagles failed to qualify, and they must make sure that doesn't happen.

Source: Legit.ng