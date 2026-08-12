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Lola Omotayo Reacts to Husband Peter Okoye's 'I Love You Because' Song Dedicated to Her
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Lola Omotayo Reacts to Husband Peter Okoye's 'I Love You Because' Song Dedicated to Her

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Lola Omotayo-Okoye reshared a clip from Peter Okoye's new song 'I Love You Because' on her Instagram story on Tuesday
  • The song featured lyrics that appear to speak directly to Lola's loyal and drama-free approach to their relationship
  • Peter Okoye included a portrait painting of Lola in the music video, drawing attention to the personal tribute

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Lola Omotayo-Okoye turned her Instagram story into a quiet but telling moment on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, when she reshared a clip from her husband Peter Okoye's latest song, "I Love You Because."

The music video, which featured an emotional tribute to Lola, had already been making waves online, but her decision to amplify it on her own page added a personal layer

Lola Omotayo reshares Peter Okoye's song dedicated to her.
Lola Omotayo shows support for her husband Peter Okoye's new song. Credit: lolaomotayookoye
Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye's lyrics That Hit Close to Home

What made the reshare particularly striking were the song's lyrics, which read almost like a love letter addressed directly to Lola.

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Peter sang about a woman who keeps disagreements private, handles conflict maturely, and never reaches for insults when tensions rise.

The lines in question go:

"I love you because you no dey post fight / You no go drag me online at night / If wahala dey, you face me direct / No drama, just respect / I love you because you fit vex for me / But you no go use insult text / You think first before you speak / That one no be sign say you weak."

By resharing the clip, Lola offered a rare, wordless endorsement of the tribute, letting the song speak for itself without adding any caption or commentary of her own.

A screenshot of Lola Omotayo's post is below:

Peter Okoye pays tribute to his wife Lola Omotayo in new love song.
Lola Omotayo shares clip of Peter Okoye's new song on Instagram. Credit: lolaomotaokoye
Source: Instagram

A video of the song on Peter Okoye's page is below:

Lola Omotayo's old friend speaks

Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user identified as @iryytruetalk, who claimed to be Lola's closest friend during their secondary school years, defended her.

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She recounted what she described as decades of friendship and firsthand knowledge of Lola's character.

According to the woman, there is far more to Lola than what many people see online today.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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